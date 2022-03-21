The four stately tongkonan and many granaries that make up Ke'te Kesu' were moved to this picturesque site in 1927 when the savvy family head noticed the…
South Sulawesi
South Sulawesi is huge. The sprawling capital and bustling port city of Makassar in the far south is tumultuous yet friendly, and likely where your journey will start or end. While you're there, feast on some of the best seafood on the island and explore the stunning karst landscapes just outside of town. If you have a little longer, the southeast corner of the peninsula is home to sleepy Pantai Bira with its world-class diving and fine sandy beaches.
South Sulawesi's drawcard site, however, is Tana Toraja – a spectacular highlands that should not be missed. There, you'll find a dizzying blend of mountains carved with rice paddies, outlandish funeral ceremonies, and some of the most fantastical traditional architecture in Asia. You could easily spend weeks trekking through the verdant hills, visiting hidden villages, and discovering forgotten waterfalls.
Explore South Sulawesi
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Sulawesi.
Ke'te Kesu'
The four stately tongkonan and many granaries that make up Ke'te Kesu' were moved to this picturesque site in 1927 when the savvy family head noticed the…
Tampang Allo
Whether it's the tau tau, the cave itself, or the peaceful rice paddy setting squeezed between a maze of cliffs, this is one our favourite sites in Tana…
Londa
Live out your Indiana Jones fantasies at this extensive (and very popular) burial cave below a massive cliff face. Its entrance is guarded by a balcony of…
Lemo
A veritable village of tau tau stare down with unblinking eyes and outstretched arms from this impressive burial cliff riddled with tombs. The sheer rock…
Fort Rotterdam
One of the best-preserved examples of Dutch military architecture in Indonesia, Fort Rotterdam was built on the site of a Gowanese fort, itself built to…
Gua Leang Leang
The Gua Leang Leang caves are noted for their ancient paintings and handprints. Recent studies of nearby caves have placed the art at over 35,000 years…
Pasar Bolu
Heralded as the world's largest water buffalo market, this dusty, chaotic scene pops off every Tuesday and Saturday when stately beasts imported from…
Pantai Bara
Around 3km northwest of Bira village, this quieter crescent of white sand is fringed by low cliffs and palms. You can stroll here in 30 minutes from Bira…
Asmaul Husnah 99 Kubah
On the reclaimed waterfront opposite Pantai Losari, this stunning bright-orange-and-white, 99-domed mosque was almost complete at the time of research and…
