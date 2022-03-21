South Sulawesi is huge. The sprawling capital and bustling port city of Makassar in the far south is tumultuous yet friendly, and likely where your journey will start or end. While you're there, feast on some of the best seafood on the island and explore the stunning karst landscapes just outside of town. If you have a little longer, the southeast corner of the peninsula is home to sleepy Pantai Bira with its world-class diving and fine sandy beaches.

South Sulawesi's drawcard site, however, is Tana Toraja – a spectacular highlands that should not be missed. There, you'll find a dizzying blend of mountains carved with rice paddies, outlandish funeral ceremonies, and some of the most fantastical traditional architecture in Asia. You could easily spend weeks trekking through the verdant hills, visiting hidden villages, and discovering forgotten waterfalls.