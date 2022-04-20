This beach is reason enough to venture down Kuta way. Some 8km west of Kuta and 600m off the main road, this half-moon cove is framed by soaring headlands…
South Lombok
Beaches just don't get much better: the water is warm, striped turquoise and curls into barrels, and the sand is silky and snow white, framed by massive headlands and sheer cliffs. The south is noticeably drier than the rest of Lombok and more sparsely populated, with limited roads and public transport.
Southern Lombok's incredible coastline of giant bite-shaped bays is startling, its beauty immediate, undeniable and arresting. Yet this region has historically been the island's poorest; its sun-blasted soil is parched and unproductive. That will all change over the coming decade as high-end development projects drastically alter this once-virgin terrain.
Explore South Lombok
- Pantai Mawan
This beach is reason enough to venture down Kuta way. Some 8km west of Kuta and 600m off the main road, this half-moon cove is framed by soaring headlands…
- TTanjung Aan
Some 5km east of Kuta, Tanjung Aan (aka A'an, Ann) is a spectacular sight: a giant horseshoe bay with two sweeping arcs of fine sand with the ends…
- PPantai Selong Blanak
Behold the wide, sugar-white beach with water streaked a thousand shades of blue, ideal for swimming. You can rent surfboards (per day 50,000Rp) and…
- PPantai Mawi
This is a surf paradise: a stunning scene, with legendary barrels and several more beaches scattered around the great bay. Watch out for the strong rip…
- PPantai Areguling
Look for a steep track off the main coast road 6km west of Kuta. A rough 2km ride brings you to this broad bay with a wide beach of beige sand. It's a…
- PPantai Seger
Pantai Seger, a lovely beach about 2km east of Kuta around the first headland, has unbelievably turquoise water, decent swimming (though no shade) and a…
- HHeaven Beach
Ask for directions to Heaven Beach for a real bit of sandy wonder. It's a stunning little pocket of white sand and surf about 4km from Ekas. Despite the…
- PPantai Bumbangku
Follow a narrow track off the main road for 2.5km and you'll find this idyllic and often deserted beach across the bay from Gerupuk. The structures you…
- PPantai Dagong
What a sight! An utterly empty and seemingly endless white beach backed by azure breakers. To get here, drive south 6.5km from Ekas over the rough but…
