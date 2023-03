Don't miss the atmosphere – or sunset – at this local hangout where Jl Soekarno intersects with the oceanfront. The sand vendors set up stalls and seating, while those in the know chow down on grilled corn and pisang goreng (fried plantain banana), the latter served with chocolate and grated keju (cheese). This is also the best place for smoothies, from mango and dragonfruit to avocado spiked with chocolate sauce.