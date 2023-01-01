On Kupang's west coast, south of the centre, lies this local haunt not often visited by travellers. Ignore the ubiquitous rubbish and climb down the slippery rocks to the crystal-blue pool, where locals swim and partake in photoshoots. Come between 2pm and 4pm, otherwise it will look more like a black hole, and avoid on weekends when it gets busy.

About 800m from the ASDP ferry port, turn right at the sign and continue another 300m down the road. Park at the second sign and follow its arrow to a makeshift change-room shack.