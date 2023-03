Continue out of Kupang city on Jl Alfons Nisnoni for around 25km to arrive at Pantai Tablolong, about 13.5km southwest from Air Terjun Oenesu. This surprisingly pleasant stretch of has clear and calm water, a small warung, lopo for shelter, a stunning sunset and, according to locals, less risk of crocodiles than elsewhere. You'll pay a small fee (3000Rp) and expect locals to ask for selfies with you