Hidden in this sleepy farming village just off Jl Kupang–Tablolong is a three-stage, turquoise-tinted waterfall. There’s a nice swimming hole but locals love it here, which explains the profound rubbish issue. The turn-off is 13km from Kupang near Tapa village, serviced by regular utes from Pasar Inpres (10,000Rp), or catch bemo 3 or 4. From the main road it’s a 2.5km walk to the falls. Take the road to Sumlili; turn after the Immanuel church and walk 700m.