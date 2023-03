Base G beach is nearly 3km long, sandy, clean and lined with wooden picnic platforms. The best beach easily accessible from Jayapura, it is usually near-empty, except on Sunday when locals come in droves to bathe, walk and pray. Beware the many rocks in the water. Base G was the American forces’ administrative HQ in 1944.

Frequent ‘Base G’ taksi (5000Rp) start from Jl Sam Ratulangi for the 5km trip; the beach is a 10-minute walk downhill from the last stop.