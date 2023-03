Asei is the main centre for Sentani bark paintings. Originally done only on bark clothing for women of the chiefs’ families, bark paintings are now a Sentani art form. To reach Asei, take a taksi (5000Rp) to Kampung Harapan, then an ojek 2km south to the lake (10,000Rp), then a boat to and from the island (300,000Rp round trip).