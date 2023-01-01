Museum Loka Budaya

Cenderawasih University’s cultural museum contains a fascinating range of Papuan artefacts including the best collection of Asmat carvings and ‘devil-dance’ costumes outside Agats, most of which was selected by Michael Rockefeller and his team in the 1950s for exhibition in New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The art remained in Papua after Rockefeller's canoe capsized near the Asmat region and he disappeared, presumed drowned or eaten by cannibals.

The museum also contains fine crafts from several other areas, historical photos and musical instruments. Additionally, there’s a collection of stuffed Papuan fauna, which includes a monitor lizard, a cuscus and some birds of paradise. The museum is next to the large Auditorium Universitas Cenderawasih on the main road in Abepura.