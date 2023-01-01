On the right as you enter the village of Doyo Lama, 6km west of Sentani, you’ll see the entrance to Situs Megalitik Tutari. This mysterious hillside site comprises various arrangements of rocks and stones, and dozens of rock paintings of fish, turtles, crocodiles and lizards. They are of uncertain age but still considered sacred by the villagers. The paintings are in six different fenced areas, all reached by a 1km concrete path. The lake views are also worthwhile.

Entry is by donation. If the gate man is there, he will probably ask for an optimistic amount, but 20,000Rp should do the trick. If you find the gate closed, no one is likely to mind if you climb over and enter anyway.