4 Nights 5 Days Darjeeling & Sikkim Tours From Nepal

Day 01: Pick up from your hotel in Kathmandu and then drive to Kathmandu domestic airport. Scenic flight to Bhadrapur. Drive to Gangtok via Kakarvitta ,Siliguri. Arrival in Sikkim [D] Today meet at your hotel in Kathmandu. Drive to Kathmandu airport. Fly to Bhadrapur Airport. On arrival at Bhadrapur Airport , meet your local representative and escorts through enticing views of tea states to Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim. Upon arrival at Gangtok, check in at hotel and leisure overnight. Day 02: Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake – Ranka Bustee (Village farm House)[BD]. Visit Tsomgo lake. This alke is at an altitude of 3,780m and its near to India China Border. After the visit to the lake drive to Ranka Bustee (Village Farm House). Check in at farm House. Then at evening Witchdoctor and Sikkimese cultural Show followed with dinner. Leisure overnight. Day 03: Gangtok sightseeing and Transfer to Darjeeling[BD]: Today early morning at 7am we will have a walk which is called the Organic Village walk. This walk highlights the history about the Last King of Sikkim about his family and about Kagyu sect ( Black Hat) Monastry. Then back to Farm House for breakfast. After transfer to Darjeeling on the way visit Rumtek Monastry. Check in at Hotel at Darjeeling. Leisure overnight. Day 04: Darjeeling sightseeing[BD] Today, our journey begin with our short excursion to Tiger Hill at early morning to see the view of sunrise overMt. Kanchendzonga. Upnon return to the hotel way, we will visit Yiga-Choling (Ghoom). Then, after breakfast we stroll around Darjeeling for sightseeing. At this juncture, we visit Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, inhabited by rare representatives of Himalayan fauna: Siberian tiger, Himalayan black bear, red panda, snow leopard and many other animal and bird species. Our next visit will be at Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Tibetan Refugee Self-Help Center, also known as a major center for the production of Tibetan carpets, woodwork and leather goods, and famous Tea Garden and Tea Factory of Darjeeling. Then in the evening walk around Darjeeling Day 05: Departure [B] Today after breakfast you will be escorted to Bhadrapur domestic airport of Nepal, Again pick up from Kathmandu airport and drop you to your hotel