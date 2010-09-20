Welcome to Darjeeling
Top experiences in Darjeeling
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Darjeeling activities
7-Night Land of Pristine and Mystic Beauty from Siliguri
Day 1: Siliguri - Gangtok (D)Be picked up at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri and then transferr to Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. Begin to feel the effects of the increasing tranquility as you journey into the land of monastery, mystic rituals and festivals at an height of 5,480 feet. Check into your hotel, for a free evening and stay overnight at Keepsa Residency or Terrace Vally in Gangtok. Day 2: Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake (B,D)Wake up for breakfast and a day excursion to Tsomgo Lake nearly (2 hours drive). The Lake is oval shaped lake nearly 50 feet deep, generally covered in snow for most of the year the year. Head back to Gangtok and stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 3: Gangtok (B,D)After breakfast drive into the city of Gangtok for sightseeing. There you'll visit the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Research Institute of Tibetology, Do Drul Chorten Stupa, Rumtek Monastery Enchey Monastery, White Hall, Flower Show, and Tashi View Point, one of the finest falls close to Gangtok. Stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 4: Gangtok - Pelling (B,D)Transfer to Pelling. One can enjoy the spectacular Eastern Himalayan Range from Pelling. Stay at Norbughang Resort in Pelling. Day 5: Pelling (B,D)After breakfast start a full-day sightseeing and visit some of the most popular attractions including Pemayangtse Monastery, Rimbi Falls, Khecheopalri Lake, Sanga Choeling Monastery and Rabdentse Ruins. Overnight stay in Pelling. Day 6: Pelling - Darjeeling (B,D)Transfer to Darjeeling. Overnight stay at hotel Hermitage in Darjeeling. Day 7: Darjeeling (B,D)Early morning around 3:45 am drive to 8,000 feet through primitive forests of oak, magnolia to Tiger Hill to view sunrise over Kanchendzonga Peak (subject to clear weather). On the way back visit Ghoom Monastery, Peace memorial and Batasia Loop. Return to the hotel for breakfast and, after getting some rest, proceed for a city tour to visit Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, Ropeway, Tenzing Gumpo Rock, Tea Estate, Natural History Museum, and Peace Pagoda. Also visit the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (closed on Thursday) and Tibetan Refugee Self Help Center (closed on Sunday). If the attraction is closed, you will go to the Japanese temple instead. Transfer back to the hotel for overnight stay in Darjeeling. Day 8: Darjeeling - Siliguri (B)There is no itinerary planned for the day. After breakfast transfer to New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport for your journey onward.
Magical Darjeeling India
Day 01: NJP Rly Station / IXB Airport – Darjeeling (98 kms / 3 hrs) Meet & Greet on arrival at NJP Railway Station / IXB Airport & transfer to Darjeeling (6,710 ft.). On arrival Check-in to hotel & rest of the day at leisure. Overnight stay at Darjeeling. Day 02: Darjeeling Sightseeing Early Morning (at 04:00 am) drive to Tiger hill to watch the spectacular sunrise over Mt. Khangchendzongha (28,208 ft. Worlds 3rd highest peak), on your way back visit Ghoom Monastery and Batasia Loop. After breakfast visit Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, P.N. Zoological Park (Thursday closed), Tenzing Rock, Tibetan Refugee self-help Centre (Sunday closed), Tea Garden (outer view), Ropeway and Japanese Temple. Evening free for shopping or leisure. Overnight stay at Darjeeling. Day 03: Mirik Excursion After breakfast full day excursion trip to Mirik Lake (4,900 ft.) Via Indo-Nepal Border (Extra vehicle charges will be applicable for Nepal Border to Pasupati Market). Mirik is famous for its man-made Sumendu Lake, Cardamom plantations and Tea Estates. (One can do Boating on direct payment basis in lake). In evening return to the hotel. Overnight stay at Darjeeling. Day 04: Darjeeling Departure – NJP Rly Station / IXB Airport (98 kms / 3 hrs) After breakfast Check-out from hotel and take the departure transfer to NJP Railway Station / IXB Airport for your onward journey.
Best Picked Private Full Day Darjeeling Sightseeing Including Tiger Hill
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your trip. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land in Darjeeling. Begin your tour with a pickup from your preferred Darjeeling location as per You Tell Us we Pickup you. Meet our Trip Representative, then start your adventure around the Adventure city of Darjeeling. Must See Darjeeling (Top Places): Sunrise on Tiger Hill , Sinchel temple, Ghoom Monastery, Tibetan Buddhist monasteries, War memorial of Darjeeling , Devour the flavors of Northeast India and proceed to the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, a pilgrimage for climbing enthusiasts, Stop over for traditional lunch, proceed to the Mall road and take a pony ride, and take in the beautiful simplicity of the scenery of Darjeeling. Walk past an array of Boutiques, Restaurants, and Antique stores selling Traditional Garments, Carpets, Rugs, Paintings, Jewelry and much more. and your suggestions are always welcome to go on Attraction you wish. Airconditioned Car for Transport with Free Wifi and Knowledgeable Car DriveR
4 Nights 5 Days Darjeeling & Sikkim Tours From Nepal
Day 01: Pick up from your hotel in Kathmandu and then drive to Kathmandu domestic airport. Scenic flight to Bhadrapur. Drive to Gangtok via Kakarvitta ,Siliguri. Arrival in Sikkim [D] Today meet at your hotel in Kathmandu. Drive to Kathmandu airport. Fly to Bhadrapur Airport. On arrival at Bhadrapur Airport , meet your local representative and escorts through enticing views of tea states to Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim. Upon arrival at Gangtok, check in at hotel and leisure overnight. Day 02: Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake – Ranka Bustee (Village farm House)[BD]. Visit Tsomgo lake. This alke is at an altitude of 3,780m and its near to India China Border. After the visit to the lake drive to Ranka Bustee (Village Farm House). Check in at farm House. Then at evening Witchdoctor and Sikkimese cultural Show followed with dinner. Leisure overnight. Day 03: Gangtok sightseeing and Transfer to Darjeeling[BD]: Today early morning at 7am we will have a walk which is called the Organic Village walk. This walk highlights the history about the Last King of Sikkim about his family and about Kagyu sect ( Black Hat) Monastry. Then back to Farm House for breakfast. After transfer to Darjeeling on the way visit Rumtek Monastry. Check in at Hotel at Darjeeling. Leisure overnight. Day 04: Darjeeling sightseeing[BD] Today, our journey begin with our short excursion to Tiger Hill at early morning to see the view of sunrise overMt. Kanchendzonga. Upnon return to the hotel way, we will visit Yiga-Choling (Ghoom). Then, after breakfast we stroll around Darjeeling for sightseeing. At this juncture, we visit Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, inhabited by rare representatives of Himalayan fauna: Siberian tiger, Himalayan black bear, red panda, snow leopard and many other animal and bird species. Our next visit will be at Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Tibetan Refugee Self-Help Center, also known as a major center for the production of Tibetan carpets, woodwork and leather goods, and famous Tea Garden and Tea Factory of Darjeeling. Then in the evening walk around Darjeeling Day 05: Departure [B] Today after breakfast you will be escorted to Bhadrapur domestic airport of Nepal, Again pick up from Kathmandu airport and drop you to your hotel
Darjeeling Half-Day Private Sightseeing Tour
Your tour begins with a pick-up from from your hotel. Meet your guide and drive to some of the main attractions of Darjeeling. Get your camera ready to enjoy the beautiful Himalayan mountains. Start with Himalayan Mountaineering institute which is dedicated to Tenzing Norgay, the first person to climb Mt Everest. There is a museum which consists of various articles and his personal effects. Move towards the zoo where you can find animals like Himalayan black bear, red panda, yak, Tibetan wolf and snow leopard. You can enjoy the Darjeeling ropeway at an altitude of 7000 ft. View the river Rangeet and also the tea gardens along with the snow covered peaks. Afterwards, get ready for rock climbing at Tenzing and Gombu Rocks at a sita. Visit an old tea estate and learn about how it is termed as a tea plantation hub of the state. You can also purchase tea here. Finally, visit the Self-help center for the Tibetan refugees & The Gorkha football stadium. You can find the handcrafts, woolen clothes along with the view of the parade grounds. You will also visit Lebong Race Course, which is used for tournaments and festivals. At the end of your tour, you will be dropped back off to your hotel.
An Excursion into the World of the famous Darjeeling Tea
You will be escorted from your hotel in Darjeeling to the Sourenee Tea Estate (approximately 2.5 hours). The Estate covers an area of almost 338 acres stretching at altitudes ranging between 2295 feet to 4265 feet. The scenic beauty of the Estate and its surroundings are unparalleled and offer an abundance of exotic flora & fauna. This Estate is ideal for Eco-Tourism, the infrastructure of which is being actively developed by the present management. Sourenee Tea Estate is more than 100 years old and has yielded quality teas that have made the estate very popular amongst tea lovers all over the world. This garden is mainly fed by rain-water which is available for nearly 8 to 9 months a year. Darjeeling Tea cannot be grown in any other part of the world because of its optimum favorable climate and the indigenous character of its soil and environment. You will have a guided of the estate (plantation) to learn how this special tea is grown. Following, lunch will be served at the Garden Manager’s Bungalow. You will then tour the factory and see the different steps in Tea manufacture. With your acquired knowledge, you will take part in a small Tea Tasting Session. After you enjoy your tea, you will be escorted back to your hotel in Darjeeling.