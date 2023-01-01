Kolhua Complex

Set in a landscaped park, Kolhua comprises a large, hemispherical brick stupa guarded by a lion squatting atop a 2300-year-old Ashoka pillar. The pillar is plain and contains none of the Ashokan edicts usually carved onto these pillars. Nearby are the ruins of monastic buildings, where Buddha spent several monsoons. According to legend, Buddha was given a bowl of honey here by monkeys, who also dug out a rainwater tank for his water supply.

The best way to get to Kolhua is on foot from Vaishali's Buddha Stupa Relic along a 5km single-lane countryside road that winds its way through farming villages.