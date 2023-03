This peaceful 9-hectare park, inaugurated by the Dalai Lama in 2010, is notable for its massive sandblasted charcoal stupa (₹50), which houses a unique, bulletproof relic chamber, and sapling plantings from both the Bodhi Tree in Bodhgaya and Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. The strikingly modern Buddhist museum is worthwhile, and there is also a library (₹50) and a meditation centre (free).