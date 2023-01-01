This massive, bulbous granary was built by the British army in 1786 and was being restored at the time of writing. The idea behind its construction was to avoid a repeat of the terrible 1770 famine – look for the old carved sign on one side, reading, 'For the perpetual prevention of famine in these provinces' – although fortunately it was never required.

Its dual spiralling staircases (142 steps each) were designed so that workers could climb up one side and down the other. The viewing gallery on top of the monument affords excellent vistas of the city and the Ganges, but won't be open to public until restoration work is complete.