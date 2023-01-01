Chhoti Dargah

One potential excursion from Patna is to hire a taxi to this architecturally elegant three-storey mausoleum fronted by a large tank, 30km west of Patna. The venerable Muslim saint Makhdum Shah Daulat was buried here in 1619 under a canopied tomb. As it is auspicious to be buried close to a saint, several cloth-covered graves in front of the mausoleum keep the saint company.

To get here by bus take an Arrah or Dehri service, get off at Bihta and catch an autorickshaw for the final 9km to the southwestern suburbs of Maner.