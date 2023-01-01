Bagi Temple

The tower-temple of Inner Seraj's most powerful deity honours a sage whose prayers are said to have brought about the birth of the god Rama. There's a naïvely carved idol outside the colourfully carved doorway and metallic birds on the tip-tilted gables.

To get here, take the road towards Bihar village for 3km then walk 10 minutes up the clearly visible concrete stairway. Jeeps can get almost to the temple entrance on a longer, steep, dirt road that leads towards Chehani, diverging at the same point as the stairway. The Bihar road branches off NH305 3.5km north of Jibhi. One daily bus runs to Bijar, leaving Banjar at 5pm.