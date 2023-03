A fanciful feat of oriental neo-gothic architecture, the handsome Padam Palace is central Rampur's only real 'sight'. Built between 1919 and 1925 for the Raja of Bushahr, the main building is still private, but one section is now the Nau Nabh Hotel, and the garden is open to visitors.

From here you can admire the facade's stone arches, carved-wood upper storey, peaked gables and turreted towers. In front is a remarkable multi-gabled bandstand carved with peacock figures.