Hatkoti's 8th-century Kinnauri-style Hatkeshwari Mata Temple is dedicated to Durga in the guise of Mahishasurmardini (slayer of the buffalo demon Mahishasur). Along with the neighbouring Shiva temple and small Pandava shrines, it's worth a visit if you're driving between Shimla and Dehradun.

Hatkoti is at its liveliest when Shaivite pilgrims convene during the Chaitra Navratra and Asvin Navratra festivals in April and October.