The 1940 Sri Guru Nanak Ji Gurdwara looms over the north bank of the Parvati River. It's entered either by a dark, semi-underground passage from the street or by footbridge from a parking area across the river. The actual Sikh temple here, with its carpets and glittering glass columns, is on the top floor (shoes off, head-coverings on, for men and women).

One level down from the prayer hall is the eating hall where free rice, dahl, curry, chapatis and tea are served round the clock to all comers. Below that are men's and women's indoor bathing pools and, to one side, a sauna-like 'hot cave'. Across the footbridge are a more inviting open-air men's pool and another enclosed women's pool. Bring a swimming costume, towel and flip-flops if you want to bathe.