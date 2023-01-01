Chojh Bridge

Pine-framed vistas up the racing Parvati River towards razor-sharp, snow-speckled peaks are at their light-suffused best around two hours before sunset. Views from Kasol bridge are great but 1.5km further east they're especially sublime from the pedestrian bridge to Chojh.

Unlike Manikaran, Chojh has a sunny, open setting though unbridled new building means that it is now less village than a scattering of multi-coloured guesthouses.To return on foot to Kasol (25 minutes), take the peaceful north-bank footpath through the pinewoods: it starts from Shanti Guesthouse in Chojh.