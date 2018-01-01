Welcome to Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)
In addition to ancient archaeological wonders, salty air and coastal beauty, there’s also the traveller hub of Othavadai and Othavadai Cross Sts, where restaurants serve pasta, pizza and pancakes, and shops sell Tibetan trinkets. The town's buzzing, growing surf scene is another attraction.
‘Mahabs’, as most call it, is less than two hours by bus from Chennai, and many travellers make a beeline straight here. It's small and laid-back, and sights can be explored on foot or by bicycle.
Best of Southern India
From calm Kerala backwaters and spice plantations to incredible temples and searching for tigers in the wild, have your camera ready as you experience the highlights of Southern India. This 2-week adventure offers a great balance of guided excursions and free time to explore on your own. Travelling by train, bus, rickshaw, and country boats will bring you closer to the locals and is a fascinating way to gain insight into the peaceful backwaters of Kerala and stunning temples of Tamilnadu.
India Encompassed
From the beautiful symmetry of the Taj Mahal to the unforgettable backwaters of Kerala, this comprehensive Indian journey is a photographer's delight. Sail along the sacred Ganges River in Varanasi and explore Abhaneri’s carved stepwells in the North before flying south to search for tigers in the wild and exotic spices in relaxed hill stations. With an intriguing combination of included activities and free time, city streets and rural spirit, you're sure to gain an understanding of the people and some insight into this fascinating land.
Indian Odyssey by Rail
Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.
Ultimate India by Rail
On this six-week trip that circles India via train, you’ll start in Delhi, travelling to Agra for a tour of the legendary Taj Mahal, then head southwest by rail to make stops in Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Goa. From there it’s on to Karnataka, Kochi, and living like a local in the Kerala Backwaters before going south, east, and north to view spectacular temples and riding the famous toy trains of Darjeeling. Top this epic journey off with local meals in family homes, wandering the beautiful streets of Jaipur and Udaipur, and relaxing on beaches along the way. India looks very different through a train’s window – see it all for yourself.
Southern India & East Coast by Rail
It’s common knowledge that India is a huge tourist destination – so what do you do if you want to get off the beaten path and check out some underexplored parts of the country? Get on the train, of course. Get on board and go from the deep south of Kochi up the east coast towards bustling Kolkata, disembarking to explore temples and palaces along the way. You’ll have the chance to explore smaller cities and villages on the coast, getting a perspective on this country that few have the opportunity to experience. Once you’ve lived like a local in Kerala before hopping back on board the train for the next adventure, you’ll be seeing India in a brand new light.
Incredible India
If you’re looking for a taste of India’s world-class highlights but still want to explore some of its hidden gems, this action-packed adventure serves up a great combination. Stand in awe of the Taj Mahal's perfection, wander the French Quarter of Pondicherry, search for tigers in the wild—experience the iconic highlights of the North before flying south for even more culture and wilderness. Appreciate the colours of Rajasthan and the Tamil style of the Sri Meenakshi Temple. Our CEO will lead the way and eliminate the hassle so you can experience incredible India.