This sprawling hilltop pilgrimage town celebrates Kashmir’s ‘patron saint’ Sheikh Nuraddin-Wali (1377–1438). His shrine is covered by a vast new mosque with a nine-storey minaret, which replaced a structure that burnt down during unrest in 1995.

Nuraddin's best known disciple was a Kishtwari prince who converted to Islam and ended his days as a holy man in a cave at Aishmuqam.