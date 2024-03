Unlike most typical Kashmiri wooden spired mosques, Pather Masjid is a heavy Mughal stone structure, built by Nur Jahan in 1623. The road-facing side is partly hidden by shops, but behind, a triple-rank of nine arches opens onto a walled, four-tree chinar (plane tree) garden.

Don't miss the riverside views across to the Khanqah Shah-i-Hamadan.