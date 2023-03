Looking more Byzantine than Kashmiri, the multidomed 15th-century brick tomb of King Zeinalabdin’s mother was built on the plinth of a much older former Buddhist temple. It sits unvisited within an ancient graveyard hidden in Gadu Bazaar's maze of copperware, spice and cloth vendors’ shops.

The tomb’s domes form part of the classic view of Old Town Srinagar as viewed from the new Zaina Kadal (bridge), with the city’s oldest wooden bridge in the foreground.