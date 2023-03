Beside the Srinagar–Jammu highway in Awantipora, 30km south of Srinagar, lies the chunky ruins of the 9th-century Avantiswamin Temple. The stone blocks are massive, with numerous column bases, but most carvings have long since been defaced, making the entry fee seriously overpriced. The essentially similar but even less complete Avantisvara Shiva Temple, 1km further north, can be visited for free.