Welcome to Ranthambhore National Park
Seeing a tiger (around 52 to 55 in 2016) is partly a matter of luck; leave time for two or three safaris to improve your chances. But remember there’s plenty of other wildlife to see, including more than 300 species of birds.
It’s 10km from Sawai Madhopur (the gateway town for Ranthambhore) to the first gate of the park, and another 3km to the main gate and Ranthambhore Fort.
Top experiences in Ranthambhore National Park
Ranthambhore National Park activities
4-Night: Delhi, Agra, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ranthambhore Safari
Day 1: New Delhi to Jaipur Pick-up at 9am from your desired location in Delhi or Gurgaon. You will have a half-day tour of Delhi visiting, the 11th century Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage site built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the slave dynasty, Humayun's tomb, a Unesco World Heritage site which was an early example of Mughal architecture, Bahai temple, also known as the Lotus temple (closed Mondays) and the India gate, a war memorial. You will also drive by the Parliament House, the President's palace, and Secretariat buildings. Afterwards, you will drive 5hrs to the 'Pink City' of Jaipur. Upon arrival in Jaipur, check into your hotel. Overnight at the hotel Hilton (5-star) or similar. Day 2: Jaipur to Ranthambhore (B, D) After breakfast, the tour moves onto the majestic Amber Fort. The fort is situated on top of the Amber hill. Later, stop for photos at the Lake Palace (Jal Mahal) and the Palace of Winds (Hawa Mahal). Then, visit the Maharaja's City Palace, the royal residence of the erstwhile King of Jaipur. After that, visit Jantar Mantar Observatory, an astronomical observation site from the 18th century, and also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Later in the afternoon, you will drive 3hrs to Ranthambhore national park. Upon arrival in Ranthambhore, check into your jungle resort. Overnight at the Tigress Spa and Resort (5-star) or similar. Day 3: Ranthambhore national park (B, L, D) Enjoy two trips, morning and afternoon, in the tiger reserve in a shared Jeep in search of tigers. The Ranthambhore national park, which is considered to be the best place in the world to photograph the tiger in its natural habitat, is a wonderful place for bird-watching too. Overnight at the Tigress Spa and Resort (5-star) or similar. Day 4: Ranthambhore to Bharatpur - Agra (B) After breakfast, you will drive 6hrs to Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal. En-route visit Bharatpur, famous for Keoladeo Ghana bird sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Have a completely rewarding experience of seeing an overwhelming range of birds during the rickshaw (tricycle) ride into the Keoladeo Ghana national park. Upon arrival in Agra, check into your hotel. Overnight at the hotel Jaypee Palace (5-star) or similar. Day 5: Agra to Delhi (B) At sunrise, visit the world famous monument of love, the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site (closed Fridays). After breakfast, visit the historic Agra Fort, also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Enjoy free time for shopping in Agra before heading back to Delhi 3hrs by car where you will be dropped off at your desired location. Please note: Ranthambhore National Park is closed during the monsoon season (July 1 to Sept 30) every year.
4-Day Ranthambhore Tiger Safari Tour Including Agra and Jaipur from New Delhi
Day 1: Delhi City Tour and drive Agra (L)8am- Pickup from Hotel or Anywhere in Delhi. You will have a half-day city tour of Delhi visiting: the 11th century Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the Slave Dynasty; Bahai Temple, also known as the Lotus Temple (closed Mondays) and the India Gate, a war memorial. You will also drive by the Parliament House, the President's Palace and Secretariat buildings.Afterwards, you will be taken to Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal. Overnight: Ramada or similarDay 2: Agra / Ranthambhore (B,L,D)7am – visit the magnificent Taj Mahal (Closed on Friday) one of the Seven Wonders of the World and surely the most extravagant expression of love ever created. 20,000 men laboured for over 17 years to build this memorial to Shah Jahan's beloved wife. It's a wealth of white marble and semi-precious stone - undoubtedly the highlight of the tour.Next we visit the historic Agra Fort, this powerful fortress of red sandstone encompasses, within its 2.5-km-long enclosure walls, the imperial city of the Mughal rulers. It comprises many fairy-tale palaces, such as the Jahangir Palace and the Khas Mahal, built by Shah Jahan; audience halls, such as the Diwan-i-Khas; and two very beautiful mosques.Then enjoy free to explore the local handicrafts and shopping centers of the city where one can look for marble inlay work, fine quality carpets, Zari and embroidery, leather goods etc.After Agra sightseeing 5-hrs drives to Ranthambhore National Park. Overnight: Ranthambhore Regency or similarPlease Note: Ranthambore National Park is closed during the monsoon season “July 1 to Sept 30” (3 Month) every yearDay 3: Jungle Safari's in Ranthambhore Park / Jaipur (B,L)Enjoy (Morning and Afternoon) two trips the Tiger Reserve in a shared Jeep in search of Tigers. The Ranthambhore National Park, which is said to have the India’s friendliest Tigers and considered to be the best place in the world to photograph the tiger in its natural habitat, is a wonderful place for bird-watching too. After afternoon Jangal Safari 3 hrs drive to Pink city of Jaipur. Overnight: Ramada or similarDay 4: Jaipur City Tour / Delhi drop (B,L)After breakfast we visit the dramatic hilltop fortress at Amber. We wander among glittering inlays and the Hall of Mirrors. On the way back we stop to view the elegant Hawa Mahal or Palace of the Winds this elaborate building, now little more than a façade, is encrusted with delicate screens and carved balconies from which the royal ladies, confined to their quarters, could sneak views of the outside world.Time Permit shopping Jaipur is an excellent place to shop and you'll find an enticing variety of goods available there. Some of the most popular items are precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, textiles and more. Evening we drive to Delhi dropped off at anywhere in Delhi
2-Days Private Ranthambhore Tiger Tour from Jaipur
Day 1: Jaipur - Ranthambhore (3 Hrs Drive) and Afternoon Jungle Safari in Ranthambhore National ParkBegin the trip with a pick-up at 8am from your hotel or other desired location in Jaipur. Upon arrival in Ranthambhore, check-in to your 4 star Jungle Resort. Enjoy lunch at your Jungle Resort and later this afternoon set off on a game drive in Tiger Reserve in a Shared Jeep. The park is home to abundant wildlife and protected tigers. The park itself consists of 400 square kilometres of dry deciduous forest (once a part of the magnificent jungles of Central India), which is an excellent natural habitat for tigers. Apart from the tigers you can get a glimpse of the Sambar, Chital, Nilgai, Gazzelle, Boars, Mongoose and Indian Hare. Besides this there is also an abundance of reptiles and snakes. You can see the Monitor Lizards in the forests of Ranthambore. Evening Dinner at your Jungle ResortOvernight at 4-star Jungle Resort Ranthambhore Regency or similar.Meals: Lunch (L), Dinner (D) at the Jungle ResortDay 2: Morning Jungle Safari's in Ranthambhore National Park and Drive back to JaipurEarly this morning, enjoy a second game drive in the park in a Shared Jeep. After a leisurely breakfast, travel overland to Jaipur. Upon arrival in Jaipur get dropped off at your desired location in Jaipur.Meals: Breakfast (B) at the Jungle Resort*Please note: Ranthambhore National Park is closed during the monsoon season (July 1 to Sept 30) every year Passport copies of all travelers are required to book the jungle safari's
Private 4-Day Ranthambhore Tiger Tour Including Agra and Jaipur from Delhi
Day 1: Delhi to Agra (L)Pickup from Hotel / Airport in Delhi at 7am and drive to Agra – three hours via Express Way. Arrive in Agra and your tour guide will meet and go for sightseeing’s. First we visit - Taj Mahal, The world's best-known tomb stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his wife - Queen Mumtaz Mahal. No trip to Agra would be complete without a visit to this shimmering vision of domes and minarets. (Taj Mahal remain closed on every Friday) Lunch Break, Lunch will be provided at the best Local Restaurant After lunch we visit - The Imposing Agra Fort, Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The maze of the courtyards, mosques & private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire. Then enjoy free to explore the local handicrafts and shopping centers of the city where one can look for marble inlay work, fine quality carpets, Zari and embroidery, leather goods etc. Overnight: Crystal Sarover or similar Day 2: Agra to Ranthambhore (B,L,D)After breakfast check out from hotel and drive to Ranthambhore. Reach Ranthambhore and afternoon go to Jungal Safari Park Ranthambhore. After Agra to Ranthambhore 5-hrs drives to Ranthambhore National Park. Afternoon trips the Tiger Reserve in a shared Jeep in search of Tigers. Overnight: Ranthambhore Regency or similar Note: Ranthambore National Park is closed during the monsoon season “July 1 to Sept 30” (3 Month) every year Day 3: Jungle Safari's in Ranthambhore Park and drive to Jaipur (B,L)Morning trips the Tiger Reserve in a shared Jeep in search of Tigers. The Ranthambhore National Park, which is said to have the India’s friendliest Tigers and considered to be the best place in the world to photograph the tiger in its natural habitat, is a wonderful place for bird-watching too. Lunch will be provided at hotel in Ranthambhore and 3 hrs drive to Jaipur. Overnight: Lemon Tree or similar Day 4: Jaipur City Tour / Delhi drop (B,L)After breakfast we visit the dramatic hilltop fortress at Amber. We wander among glittering inlays and the Hall of Mirrors. On the way back we stop to view the elegant Hawa Mahal or Palace of the Winds this elaborate building, now little more than a façade, is encrusted with delicate screens and carved balconies from which the royal ladies, confined to their quarters, could sneak views of the outside world. Time Permit shopping Jaipur is an excellent place to shop and you'll find an enticing variety of goods available there. Some of the most popular items are precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, textiles and more.Evening we drive to Delhi dropped off at anywhere in Delhi
5-Star Hotel Package: 4-Day Ranthambhore Tiger Tour from Delhi, Jaipur and Agra
Day 1: Delhi City Tour and drive Jaipur (L)Pickup at 9am from Hotel/Airport in Delhi. You will have a half-day city tour of Delhi visiting: the 11th century Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the Slave Dynasty and the India Gate, a war memorial. You will also drive by the Parliament House, the President's Palace and Secretariat buildings.Afterward, you will drive 5-hrs to Jaipur.Overnight: stay at 5-Star hotelDay 2: Jaipur City Tour and drive to Ranthambhore (B,L,D)After breakfast we visit the dramatic hilltop fortress at Amber. We wander among glittering inlays and the Hall of Mirrors. On the way back we stop to view the elegant Hawa Mahal or Palace of the Winds this elaborate building, now little more than a façade, is encrusted with delicate screens and carved balconies from which the royal ladies, confined to their quarters, could sneak views of the outside world.Time Permit shopping Jaipur is an excellent place to shop and you'll find an enticing variety of goods available there. Some of the most popular items are precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, textiles and more.Afternoon you will drive 3-hrs to Ranthambhore.Overnight: stay at 5-Star hotelDay 3: Jungle Safari's in Ranthambhore Park and drive to Agra (B,L)Morning trips the Tiger Reserve in a shared Jeep in search of Tigers. The Ranthambhore National Park, which is said to have the India’s friendliest Tigers and considered to be the best place in the world to photograph the tiger in its natural habitat, is a wonderful place for bird-watching too.After Jangal Safari ride 6-hrs drive to Agra.Note: Ranthambore National Park is closed during the monsoon season “July 1 to Sept 30” (3 Month) every yearOvernight: stay at 5-Star hotelDay 4: Agra City Tour and drive to Delhi drop (B,L,D)6am at sunrise, the magnificent Taj Mahal (Closed on every Friday) one of the Seven Wonders of the World and surely the most extravagant expression of love ever created. 20,000 men laboured for over 17 years to build this memorial to Shah Jahan's beloved wife. Return to the hotel for breakfast.After breakfast we visit the historic Agra Fort, this powerful fortress of red sandstone encompasses, within its 2.5-km-long enclosure walls, the imperial city of the Mughal rulers. It comprises many fairy-tale palaces, such as the Jahangir Palace and the Khas Mahal, built by Shah Jahan; audience halls, such as the Diwan-i-Khas; and two very beautiful mosques.Enjoy free exploring the local handicrafts and shopping centers of the city where one can look for marble inlay work, fine quality carpets, Zari and embroidery, leather goods etc.Before heading back to Delhi 3-hrs drive by car where you will be drop-off at your desired location in Delhi
3-Day Ranthambhore Tiger Tour to Agra and Jaipur from Delhi by Train and Car
Day 1: Delhi - Agra by Train and drive to Ranthambhore (L,D)Pickup from hotel at 5am and transfer to the New Delhi Railway Station for a 6pm departure to Agra. Breakfast will be served on board during your 2-hr journey, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the countryside. Arrive at 8am in Agra, you will be met by your driver at the main exit gate (look for the person holding your name signage), from there you'll transfer to your hotel for a quick refresh, and also to meet your tour guide in the hotel lobby. Next, travel to the Taj Mahal, This is the world's best-known tomb, and stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his queen Mumtaz Mahal (closed Fridays). After your visit, you'll transfer to Agra Fort, Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D., this huge fort is made of red sandstone and stands as a sister monument to the Taj Mahal. Then enjoy free exploring the local handicrafts and shopping centers of the city where one can look for marble inlay work, fine quality carpets, Zari and embroidery, leather goods etc. After lunch, you'll start your journey to 5-hrs drives to Ranthambhore National Park. Overnight: Ranthambhore Regency or similar Note: Ranthambore National Park is closed during the monsoon season “July 1 to Sept 30” (3 Month) every year Day 2: Jungle Safari's in Ranthambhore Park and drive to Jaipur (B,L)Enjoy (Morning and Afternoon) two trips the Tiger Reserve in a shared Jeep in search of Tigers. After evening Jangal Safari 3-hrs drive to Jaipur. Overnight: Lemon Tree or similar Day 3: Jaipur City Tour and Delhi drop (B,L)8am we visit the dramatic hilltop fortress at Amber. We wander among glittering inlays and the Hall of Mirrors. On the way back we stop to view the elegant Hawa Mahal or Palace of the Winds this elaborate building, now little more than a façade, is encrusted with delicate screens and carved balconies from which the royal ladies, confined to their quarters, could sneak views of the outside world. After lunch visit City Palace, the principle residence of the ruling family and is known for its stunning architecture. Part of it now converted into a magnificent museum. Time Permit shopping Jaipur is an excellent place to shop and you'll find an enticing variety of goods available there. Some of the most popular items are precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, textiles and more. Evening we drive to Delhi dropped off at anywhere in Delhi