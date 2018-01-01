4-Day Ranthambhore Tiger Safari Tour Including Agra and Jaipur from New Delhi

Day 1: Delhi City Tour and drive Agra (L)8am- Pickup from Hotel or Anywhere in Delhi. You will have a half-day city tour of Delhi visiting: the 11th century Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the Slave Dynasty; Bahai Temple, also known as the Lotus Temple (closed Mondays) and the India Gate, a war memorial. You will also drive by the Parliament House, the President's Palace and Secretariat buildings.Afterwards, you will be taken to Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal. Overnight: Ramada or similarDay 2: Agra / Ranthambhore (B,L,D)7am – visit the magnificent Taj Mahal (Closed on Friday) one of the Seven Wonders of the World and surely the most extravagant expression of love ever created. 20,000 men laboured for over 17 years to build this memorial to Shah Jahan's beloved wife. It's a wealth of white marble and semi-precious stone - undoubtedly the highlight of the tour.Next we visit the historic Agra Fort, this powerful fortress of red sandstone encompasses, within its 2.5-km-long enclosure walls, the imperial city of the Mughal rulers. It comprises many fairy-tale palaces, such as the Jahangir Palace and the Khas Mahal, built by Shah Jahan; audience halls, such as the Diwan-i-Khas; and two very beautiful mosques.Then enjoy free to explore the local handicrafts and shopping centers of the city where one can look for marble inlay work, fine quality carpets, Zari and embroidery, leather goods etc.After Agra sightseeing 5-hrs drives to Ranthambhore National Park. Overnight: Ranthambhore Regency or similarPlease Note: Ranthambore National Park is closed during the monsoon season “July 1 to Sept 30” (3 Month) every yearDay 3: Jungle Safari's in Ranthambhore Park / Jaipur (B,L)Enjoy (Morning and Afternoon) two trips the Tiger Reserve in a shared Jeep in search of Tigers. The Ranthambhore National Park, which is said to have the India’s friendliest Tigers and considered to be the best place in the world to photograph the tiger in its natural habitat, is a wonderful place for bird-watching too. After afternoon Jangal Safari 3 hrs drive to Pink city of Jaipur. Overnight: Ramada or similarDay 4: Jaipur City Tour / Delhi drop (B,L)After breakfast we visit the dramatic hilltop fortress at Amber. We wander among glittering inlays and the Hall of Mirrors. On the way back we stop to view the elegant Hawa Mahal or Palace of the Winds this elaborate building, now little more than a façade, is encrusted with delicate screens and carved balconies from which the royal ladies, confined to their quarters, could sneak views of the outside world.Time Permit shopping Jaipur is an excellent place to shop and you'll find an enticing variety of goods available there. Some of the most popular items are precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, textiles and more. Evening we drive to Delhi dropped off at anywhere in Delhi