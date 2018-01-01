Welcome to Pushkar
The result is a muddle of religious and tourist scenes. The main street is one long bazaar, selling anything to tickle a traveller’s fancy, from hippy-chic tie-dye to didgeridoos. Despite the commercialism and banana pancakes, the town remains enchantingly small and authentically mystic.
Pushkar is only 11km from Ajmer, separated from it by rugged Nag Pahar (Snake Mountain).
Private Day Tour: Ajmer and Pushkar from Jaipur to Udaipur
Be picked up at 9am from your hotel in Jaipur and, after a 3-hour drive, arrive Ajmer to visit the world famous mosque. Later, proceed to Pushkar to visit the Lord Brahma Temple and enjoy the walk around the streets of Pushkar and the beautiful lake for 1.5 hours. Continue your drive for 4-hours towards Udaipur where you can be dropped at your desired destination. Tour concludes with some wonderful memories of Ajmer and Pushkar.
Private Tour: Pushkar Day Trip from Jaipur
After pickup from your hotel in the morning, your guide will take you on a 2-hour drive by private, air-conditioned vehicle to Pushkar, one of India’s oldest cities. Located on the shores of Pushkar Lake, the city is thought to have been created by Lord Brahma, a Hindu god known as the creator of the universe. When you arrive, visit Brahma Temple, dating back to the 14th century. From the outside, notice the marble and stone construction and see its distinct shikhara (red pinnacle). Enter the temple with your guide and see the holy life-size image of Brahma, with four hands and four faces, each oriented in a different direction. At midday, depending on your sightseeing schedule, your guide will take you to a local restaurant to enjoy an authentic Indian lunch. Next, walk to nearby Pushkar Lake and learn how it’s considered the holiest lake in the country. Your guide will tell you how it serves as a bathing spot during Kartik Purnima, a Hindu holiday celebrating a full moon, where devotees come to cleanse themselves of their sins.Here, you may see pilgrims taking a ceremonial bath prior to entering the Brahma Temple. On the banks of the lake, you may also witness a traditional puja ritual, a religious ritual performed by Hindus as an offering to various deities. If you wish, you may participate in this ritual with the help of your guide for a truly immersive experience. After your private tour, you’ll return to your Jaipur hotel in the evening.
7 Days Golden Triangle with Ranthambore and Pushkar tour From Delhi
Day-01: Pickup from Delhi or Agra Today you will be pickup from Delhi or Agra Train Station to take you to the magnificent Taj Mahal - one of the seven wonders of the world surely the most extravagant expression of love ever created. Also visit the Agra fort – the rusty and majestic red-sandstone fort of Agra stands on the banks of the river Yamuna and the construction was started by Emperor Akbar in 1566. Overnight Stay at Hotel. Day-02: Agra - Ranthambhore - Via Fetahpur Sakri. Today After breakfast drive to Ranthambor- famous for the wildlife sanctuary which is said to have the India's friendliest Tigers and also considered to be the best place in the world to photograph the tiger in its natural habitat.on the way to visit Fatehpur Sikri - a perfectly preserved red sandstone “ghost town” which was the estranged capital of mughal emperor Akbar. Later drive to Ranthambhore.stay the night at the hotel.Day-03: Ranthambhore - Jaipur Today After breakfast drive to Jaipur. upon arrival check inn at hotel. Later you will have a city tour of the City - "The Pink City" is spectacularly set within surrounding rugged hills, dotted with ancient ruined fortresses. Your tour will include the imposing City Palace,Hawa Mahal "Palace of the Winds", and the open-air Jantar Mantar Observatory to see the vast astronomical instruments. Stay Night in Hotel.Day-04: Jaipur - Sightseeing After breakfast you have full day tour of the impressive AMBER FORT PALACE - Amber Fort. The Amber Fort set in picturesque and rugged hills is a fascinating blend of Mughal Architecture, construct by Raja Mann Singh in 1592 and completed by Swai Jai Singh, the fort is made in red sand stone and white marble. Amber Fort is the classic and romantic fort palace with a magnificent aura. later go for Shopping of Jaipur famous Bazaars.Stay Overnight at Hotel. Day-05: Jaipur - Pushkar Today After breakfast drive to Pushkar. Pushkar is very small town with many temple. after some rest you will take a Walking tour of Pushkar famous Bazaar ,Lake, Ghats,& Lord Brahma’s Temple which is the main temple in pushkar & also you can do sunset Tour of Desert with camels.Stay Night at Hotel.Day-06: Pushkar - Delhi. Today after breakfast you will drive to Delhi. For Overnight Stay in Hotel .Day-07: Delhi - Sightseeing. Today after breakfast you will have a full day sightseeing tour of Delhi Starts from, India Gate, Humayun's Tomb, the Qutub Minar, Lotus temple & Birla temple. later you will be transfer to Airport or Train Station for your onward Journey.
6 Day Golden Heritage Tour of North India
Day 1 : New DelhiAt 7:15am you will be picked up from your hotel and transferred to a new hotel, assigned for this tour. After check-in and breakfast take a full-day sightseeing excursion to Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk. After, you will stop at a local restaurant for lunch and then, continued to Qutub Minar, India Gate and Lotus Temple. On your way back to hotel you will pass by Presidential Palace. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 2 : AgraAfter breakfast check-out from your hotel at 7:45am to leave for Agra. Upon arrival check-in to your hotel and have lunch. In the afternoon visit Sikandra (Tomb of Akbar the Great) and Itmad-ud-Daula's tomb. After excursion return to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 3 : JaipurAfter breakfast at your hotel at 7:45am visit Taj Mahal. After that, return to your hotel for lunch and at 2pm leave for Jaipur. En-route to see Fatehpur Sikri and the bird sanctuary at Bharatpur. Check-in to heritage hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 4 : JaipurTake an excursion to Fort Amer. Also visit the Jaigarh and Nahargarh forts. After lunch at a local restaurant, return to your hotel for rest. In late afternoon visit the City Palace and the Palace of Winds. Walk through the colorful bazaars of the city, Albert Museum and the Birla Temple. In the evening see a puppet show and dance with the folk dancers. The owners of the hotel will host a gala dinner for you. Enjoy unlimited drinks, succulent mutton, chicken kebabs and a buffet dinner. Overnight at the hotel.Day 5 : Jaipur - Abhaneri - JaipurAt 8am take an excursion to Abhaneri, located two hours from Jaipur. See amazing 8th century step-well called Chand Baori. Visit the temple of Harsha Mata - the Goddess of Happiness. After excursion return to your hotel for lunch. In the afternoon take a complimentary Ayurvedic massage. Later, leave for the Castle Kalwar, located 19 km (12 miles) from Jaipur for light and sound show and dinner. Your hosts here are a former General of the Indian Army and his elegant wife. Return to your hotel for overnight stay.Day 6 : Kishangarh - Pushkar - JaipurAt 8am leave for Kishangarh and arrive at Phool Mahal Palace situated by a lake by afternoon. This property is owned by a member of the former royal family of Kishangarh. After the lunch at the palace stroll to the nearby Kishangarh Fort to see its rich collection of heavy ancient armory.In late afternoon take a 40-minute ride to Pushkar to see Aarti being performed at the Brahma Temple. Take a walk around the sacred lakes. Have dinner back in a hotel. This tour ends in Jaipur on your return.
Pushkar Day Trip from Jaipur
In the morning, our car will pick you up at your hotel in Jaipur and drive to Pushkar. Your guide who will explain the history of this wonderful place. The major attractions covered in this tour are: Pushkar Lake – The prime attraction of Pushkar is the Pushkar Lake which is considered sacred like the Mansarovar Lake in Tibet. Pushkar has become a place of Hindu pilgrimage because of this holy lake. Legend has it that this lake was consecrated to Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe when alotus dropped from his hand into the vale and a lake emerged in that place.Brahma Temple – The most important temple in Pushkar is the Temple of Lord Brahma, one of the holy trinity of Hinduism. The temple enshrines a life-size idol of Lord Brahma.Savitri Temple- This temple that is located at the top of the Ratnagiri Hill is dedicated to Savitri, the wife of Lord Brahma. The temple houses a statue of Goddess Savitri.Old Pushkar- Old Pushkar lake is rebuilt and is located around 5 km from Pushkar lake. According to the ancient texts, Old Pushkar has equal cultural and religious significance for the pilgrims.
Rajasthan Golden Triangle Private Tour from Delhi to Udaipur
Day 1: New DelhiOn arrival, you'll be welcomed by a representative and then transfer to the hotel. After check-in at the hotel, proceed to visit Red Fort, Jama Maszid, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb along with Parliament Street. In the evening, you'll be dropped off at your hotel.Overnight in New DelhiDay 2: New Delhi To Agra (250 Kms/ 5 Hrs)After breakfast and hotel checkout, drive towards Agra to your hotel to check-in. Afterwards, head to Taj Mahal and Agra Fort for a visit and later drive back to hotel for overnight stay.Overnight in AgraDay 03: Agra To Jaipur (250 Kms/ 5 Hrs) (Via Fatehpur Sikri & Abhaneri Step Well's)After breakfast and hotel check-out, make your way towards Fatehpur Sikri. Visit the Largest Gate in the World and then continue towards Abhaneri. Witness the most amazing geometrically designed Step Wells and later continue towards Jaipur. Upon arrival, check-in to hotel.Overnight in JaipurDay 04: JaipurAfter breakfast, you'll visit Amber Fort, The Water Palace, The City Palace, The Royal Observatory along with The Palace of Winds and in the evening, enjoy a visit of the local market in Pink City. Later, drive back to hotel for overnight stay.Overnight in JaipurDay 05: Jaipur To Jodhpur (320 Kms/ 5 Hrs) (Via Pushkar)After breakfast and hotel check-out, drive towards Pushkar. Visit the worlds only Lord Brahma Temple and enjoy the walk around the Holy Lake of Pushkar. Continue your drive towards Jodhpur to visit Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada. Overnight in JodhpurDay 06: Jodhpur To Udaipur (270 Kms/ 5 Hrs) (Via Ranakpur Jain Temples)After breakfast, proceed towards Ranakpur. Visit the beautiful Jain Temples and then continue towards Udaipur. After hotel check-in, visit Lake Pichola where you'll enjoy a boat ride and great sunset views before returning to your hotel.Overnight in UdaipurDay 07: UdaipurAfter breakfast, enjoy a visit of City Palace, Jagdish Temple, Saheliyon Ki Bari along with Vintage Car Museum. In the evening, visit Fateh Sagar Lake.Overnight in UdaipurDay 08: UdaipurAfter breakfast and hotel check-out, board your vehicle for a transfer to either Udaipur Railway Station, Udaipur Airport, Jaipur Railway Station or Jaipur Airport. Tour concludes with some wonderful memories of your Golden Triangle tour.