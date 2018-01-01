6 Day Golden Heritage Tour of North India

Day 1 : New DelhiAt 7:15am you will be picked up from your hotel and transferred to a new hotel, assigned for this tour. After check-in and breakfast take a full-day sightseeing excursion to Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk. After, you will stop at a local restaurant for lunch and then, continued to Qutub Minar, India Gate and Lotus Temple. On your way back to hotel you will pass by Presidential Palace. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 2 : AgraAfter breakfast check-out from your hotel at 7:45am to leave for Agra. Upon arrival check-in to your hotel and have lunch. In the afternoon visit Sikandra (Tomb of Akbar the Great) and Itmad-ud-Daula's tomb. After excursion return to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 3 : JaipurAfter breakfast at your hotel at 7:45am visit Taj Mahal. After that, return to your hotel for lunch and at 2pm leave for Jaipur. En-route to see Fatehpur Sikri and the bird sanctuary at Bharatpur. Check-in to heritage hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 4 : JaipurTake an excursion to Fort Amer. Also visit the Jaigarh and Nahargarh forts. After lunch at a local restaurant, return to your hotel for rest. In late afternoon visit the City Palace and the Palace of Winds. Walk through the colorful bazaars of the city, Albert Museum and the Birla Temple. In the evening see a puppet show and dance with the folk dancers. The owners of the hotel will host a gala dinner for you. Enjoy unlimited drinks, succulent mutton, chicken kebabs and a buffet dinner. Overnight at the hotel.Day 5 : Jaipur - Abhaneri - JaipurAt 8am take an excursion to Abhaneri, located two hours from Jaipur. See amazing 8th century step-well called Chand Baori. Visit the temple of Harsha Mata - the Goddess of Happiness. After excursion return to your hotel for lunch. In the afternoon take a complimentary Ayurvedic massage. Later, leave for the Castle Kalwar, located 19 km (12 miles) from Jaipur for light and sound show and dinner. Your hosts here are a former General of the Indian Army and his elegant wife. Return to your hotel for overnight stay.Day 6 : Kishangarh - Pushkar - JaipurAt 8am leave for Kishangarh and arrive at Phool Mahal Palace situated by a lake by afternoon. This property is owned by a member of the former royal family of Kishangarh. After the lunch at the palace stroll to the nearby Kishangarh Fort to see its rich collection of heavy ancient armory.In late afternoon take a 40-minute ride to Pushkar to see Aarti being performed at the Brahma Temple. Take a walk around the sacred lakes. Have dinner back in a hotel. This tour ends in Jaipur on your return.