Ganga Government Museum

This museum houses well-displayed, interesting exhibits including terracotta ware from the Gupta period, Rajasthani traditional musical instruments, rich gold paintings by local artisans, exquisite carpets and royal vestments, and miniature models of the Gajner and Lallgarh palaces and the Royal Bikaner train.

Also on show are decrees issued by the Mughals to the maharajas of Bikaner, including one advising Rai Singh to proceed to Delhi ‘without any delay and with utmost expedition and speed, travelling over as great a distance as possible during the day time as well as by night’ as ‘Emperor Akbar is dying’. It was issued by Crown Prince Jehangir, who was soon to become emperor.