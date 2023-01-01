The National Research Centre on Camels is 8km southeast of central Bikaner, beside the Jodhpur–Jaipur Bypass. While here you can visit baby camels, go for a short ride and look around the small museum. There are about 400 camels, of four different breeds. The British Army had a camel corps drawn from Bikaner during WWI. Guides are available from ₹50. The on-site Camel Milk Parlour offers samples to try including kulfi (flavoured firm-textured ice cream) and lassi.

The round trip from Bikaner, including a half-hour wait at the camel farm, is around ₹300/₹600 for an autorickshaw/taxi. Don't rely on the fact that there may be an available autorickshaw waiting outside: always organise a round trip.