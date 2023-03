Several monastery ruins (some dating back to 200 BC) consisting of brick foundations line a gentle incline on Lalitgiri hill. One is surrounded by several dozen small votive stupas. Next to a small museum housing some fine carvings from the site, steps lead up a hillock crowned with a shallow stupa. During excavations in the 1970s, a casket containing gold and silver relics was found here. A bigger museum at the site was nearing completion at the time of writing.