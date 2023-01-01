Ratnagiri is the most interesting and extensive among the three Pusphagiri sites. Two large monasteries flourished here from the 5th to 13th centuries. Noteworthy are an exquisitely carved doorway inside the first monastery complex, opening onto an expansive courtyard that leads to a shrine housing an intact Buddha statue. Up on the small hillock are the remains of a 10m-high stupa, surrounded by smaller votive stupas. Sadly, all are covered in graffiti in spite of a security guard presence.