Wankhar Entomology Museum

This remarkable one-room display of pinned butterflies, moths, rhinoceros beetles and stick insects is housed in the home of the original collector. Most of the exhibits are from Northeast India and the giant moths from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills are perhaps the most spectacular. A taxi from Police Bazar costs ₹100.
