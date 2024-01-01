Wankhar Entomology Museum

Shillong

LoginSave

This remarkable one-room display of pinned butterflies, moths, rhinoceros beetles and stick insects is housed in the home of the original collector. Most of the exhibits are from Northeast India and the giant moths from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills are perhaps the most spectacular. A taxi from Police Bazar costs ₹100.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nongriat Root Bridges

    Nongriat Root Bridges

    26.2 MILES

    The most fascinating sights around Cherrapunjee are the incredible living bridges – formed from rubber-fig roots that ingenious Khasi villagers have, over…

  • Don Bosco Museum of Indigenous Cultures

    Don Bosco Museum of Indigenous Cultures

    0.83 MILES

    This well-displayed museum is a fabulous repository of tribal artefacts interspersed with exhibits on Christian missionary work. The self-guided visit…

  • Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute

    Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute

    0.98 MILES

    This is the venue for a 50-person archery event whose outcome is the subject of a highly popular betting game in Shillong, known as Thoh Tim or Teer or…

  • Nohkalikai Falls

    Nohkalikai Falls

    24.29 MILES

    At 340m, Nohkalikai is said to be the highest single-drop waterfall in India. It's at its best during the monsoon, when its capacity increases 20-fold…

  • Mawsmai Cave

    Mawsmai Cave

    25.17 MILES

    This 150m-long limestone cavern, with its low passages, is the most impressive of the area's easily accessible caves and very popular with domestic…

  • Ramakrishna Mission

    Ramakrishna Mission

    22.77 MILES

    At the top of the hill in Cherrapunjee village, the museum in the Ramakrishna Mission (a Hindu spiritual movement with origins in West Bengal) has an…

  • Nartiang Monoliths

    Nartiang Monoliths

    21 MILES

    The Jaintia Hills are home to Nartiang village, 63km east of Shillong, where you can visit an intriguing complex of stone monoliths erected by different…

  • Ward’s Lake

    Ward’s Lake

    0.63 MILES

    The central landscaping element of colonial-era Shillong, this attractive lake has a pretty ornamental bridge, adjacent flower beds and manicured lawns,…

View more attractions

Nearby Shillong attractions

1. Presbyterian Church

0.49 MILES

The Presbyterian Church, perched above Police Bazar, is a graceful structure in whose grounds stands a statue of Thomas Jones, the still-revered Welsh…

3. Ward’s Lake

0.63 MILES

The central landscaping element of colonial-era Shillong, this attractive lake has a pretty ornamental bridge, adjacent flower beds and manicured lawns,…

5. Pinewood Hotel

0.71 MILES

The centrally located Pinewood Hotel is a 1920s tea-growers' retreat that is particularly representative of colonial-era architecture. It's now a state…

8. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute

0.98 MILES

This is the venue for a 50-person archery event whose outcome is the subject of a highly popular betting game in Shillong, known as Thoh Tim or Teer or…