Don Bosco Museum of Indigenous Cultures

This well-displayed museum is a fabulous repository of tribal artefacts interspersed with exhibits on Christian missionary work. The self-guided visit takes about 1½ hours. The 17 galleries exhibit tribal basketry, musical instruments, weapons, objects of daily life, costumes and jewellery, along with dioramas, charts, maps, photos and videos documenting Northeast life. Afterwards, you can walk up on the roof for expansive panoramas. The museum is 3km north of the city centre; a return taxi costs about ₹400.