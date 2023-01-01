Mumbai's most exclusive neighbourhood, Malabar Hill, at the northern end of Back Bay, surprisingly hides Mumbai’s most sacred oasis. Concealed between apartment blocks is Banganga Tank, a serene village enclave of holy temples, bathing pilgrims, meandering, traffic-free streets and picturesque old dharamsala (pilgrims’ rest houses). According to Hindu legend, Lord Ram created this tank by piercing the earth with his arrow.

For some of the best views of Chowpatty, about 600m east, and the graceful arc of Marine Dr, visit Kamala Nehru Park.