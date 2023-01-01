Girgaum Chowpatty

This city beach is a favourite evening spot for courting couples, families, political rallies and anyone out to enjoy what passes for fresh air. Evening bhelpuri (puffed rice tossed with fried rounds of dough, lentils, onions, herbs and chutneys) at the throng of stalls at the beach’s southern end is an essential part of the Mumbai experience. Forget about taking a dip: the water’s toxic.

On the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival millions flock here to submerge huge Ganesh statues: it’s joyful mayhem.