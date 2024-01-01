Bombay Panjrapole

Mumbai (Bombay)

In the middle of bustling Bhuleshwar bazaar is, of all things, this shelter for 350 homeless cows. Ducks, parrots, rabbits, pigeons and other small birds are also looked after. You can wander around and pet the cows and calves and, for a small donation, feed them fresh greens. It’s near Madhav Baug Post Office. No photography allowed.

