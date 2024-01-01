In the middle of bustling Bhuleshwar bazaar is, of all things, this shelter for 350 homeless cows. Ducks, parrots, rabbits, pigeons and other small birds are also looked after. You can wander around and pet the cows and calves and, for a small donation, feed them fresh greens. It’s near Madhav Baug Post Office. No photography allowed.
Bombay Panjrapole
Mumbai (Bombay)
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.28 MILES
Mumbai’s most famous landmark, this stunning hotel is a fairy-tale blend of Islamic and Renaissance styles, and India’s second-most-photographed monument…
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
1.13 MILES
Imposing, exuberant and overflowing with people, this monumental train station is the city’s most extravagant Gothic building and an aphorism of colonial…
6.96 MILES
Northeast of the Gateway of India in Mumbai Harbour, the rock-cut temples on Gharapuri, better known as Elephanta Island, are a Unesco World Heritage Site…
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya
1.98 MILES
Mumbai’s biggest and best museum displays a mix of India-wide exhibits. The domed behemoth, an intriguing hodgepodge of Islamic, Hindu and British…
Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum
1.77 MILES
This gorgeous museum, built in Renaissance revival style in 1872 as the Victoria & Albert Museum, contains 3500-plus objects centring on Mumbai’s history …
10.88 MILES
Iskcon Juhu plays a key part in the Hare Krishna story, as founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada spent extended periods here (you can visit his modest…
2.96 MILES
No sense is left unaffected at Mumbai's incredibly atmospheric fishing docks, dating to 1875, the oldest and largest wholesale fish market in Mumbai. A…
2.3 MILES
This bold basalt arch of colonial triumph faces out to Mumbai Harbour from the tip of Apollo Bunder. Incorporating Islamic styles of 16th-century Gujarat,…
Nearby Mumbai (Bombay) attractions
0.31 MILES
Pay a visit to the city’s patron goddess at this 18th-century temple, about 1km north of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Among the deities in…
0.44 MILES
This storied wadi (hamlet), a heritage village nearly 180 years old, is clinging onto Mumbai life as it was before high-rises. A Christian enclave of…
0.56 MILES
A Christian church useful as a landmark for finding Khotachiwadi.
0.64 MILES
This city beach is a favourite evening spot for courting couples, families, political rallies and anyone out to enjoy what passes for fresh air. Evening…
1.08 MILES
As poignant as it is tiny, this museum is in the building where Mahatma Gandhi stayed during visits to Bombay from 1917 to 1934. The leader formulated his…
1.38 MILES
One of Mumbai's oldest established art galleries, founded in 1963. It's always a safe bet for diving into India's contemporary art scene.
1.51 MILES
Located on one of Mumbai's seven islands, Mazgaon, the Kwan Kuang Temple is a monument to the city's once-strong Chinese community, most of whom were…