Within Kanger Valley National Park, Tirathgarh Falls, 33km southwest of Jagdalpur, tumbles 35m in several sections down a canyon formed by the Mugabahar River, a Kanger tributary. You can walk across the rocks to a cluster of Shiva shrines in the middle of the falls.

A taxi round trip from Jagdalpur is ₹1400; ₹1800 with Kutumsar Cave included too.