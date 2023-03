Guides lead you through up to 300m of narrow passages, concrete steps and large chambers with many stalactites and stalagmites at this cave within Kanger Valley National Park, 37km southwest of Jagdalpur. During and just after the monsoon the caves are normally closed because of flood waters.

A taxi round trip from Jagdalpur is ₹1400, or ₹1800 with Tirathgarh Falls included too.