Kanger Valley National Park

An enjoyable outing from Jagdalpur, this park covers 200 sq km in a thickly forested valley south of Jagdalpur, with a number of waterfalls and caves. Visitors head to two main sites. One is Tirathgarh Falls, tumbling 35m in several sections down a canyon formed by the Mugabahar River, a Kanger River tributary. The other is Kutumsar Cave, where guides lead you through up to 300m of narrow passages, concrete steps and large chambers with many stalactites and stalagmites.

Follow Hwy 30 southwest from Jagdalpur to an intersection 27km from the city centre, where the road to the falls (6km) heads off to the right and the ticket office for Kutumsar Cave (10km away along a dirt road) is on the left. Buses to Tirathgarh village (₹45, one hour), leaving Sanjay Market in Jagdalpur several times a day, will drop you at this intersection or at the start of the 1km access track to the falls. A taxi round-trip from Jagdalpur is ₹1400 to either the falls or the caves, or ₹1800 for both.