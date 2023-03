The Sri Krishna Museum features an impressive collection of sculptures, carvings and paintings, and a low-tech multimedia exhibition with dioramas, giant statues, surreal sounds and a walk-through maze. Look out for some rare exhibits, such as palm-leaf etchings from Orissa and excavated artefacts from ancient Indus Valley settlements. There’s a simple canteen with alfresco seating in the museum gardens, where you can grab a snack (₹10 to ₹30) and some chai (₹10).