The impressive mausoleum of 17th-century Sufi mystic Sheikh Chehli, who provided spiritual guidance for the Mughal prince Dara Shikoh, lies in a quaint neighbourhood about 2km northwest of the town centre. Behind the brick and sandstone tomb, and predating it by more than a thousand years, is a raised mound known as Harsh Ka Tilla, where you can view excavated, 7th-century ruins from historical Thanesar. The ruins stretch for about 1km.