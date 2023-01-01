The focus of attention at Kurukshetra is the vast, sacred body of water that is Brahmasarovar, India’s largest ceremonial tank. According to Hindu holy texts, the ghat-flanked tank was created by Lord Brahma. Sadhus (holy people) and pilgrims often crowd the ghats, particularly at dawn and dusk, while the ashrams lining the tank feature scenes from Hindu epics and walk-through models of sacred sites. There are also giant Hindu statues and small shrines on the central causeway that crosses the water.