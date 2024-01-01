Kurukshetra Panorama & Science Centre

Punjab & Haryana

The circular-shaped Kurukshetra Panorama & Science Centre, next door to the Sri Krishna Museum, contains a gory diorama of the Mahabharata battle, where vultures pick at severed heads below a fiery, air-brushed sky. The less disturbing ground floor has interactive science exhibits for kids.

  • Brahmasarovar

    Brahmasarovar

    0.41 MILES

    The focus of attention at Kurukshetra is the vast, sacred body of water that is Brahmasarovar, India’s largest ceremonial tank. According to Hindu holy…

  • Sri Krishna Museum

    Sri Krishna Museum

    0.04 MILES

    The Sri Krishna Museum features an impressive collection of sculptures, carvings and paintings, and a low-tech multimedia exhibition with dioramas, giant…

  • Sheikh Chehli’s Tomb

    Sheikh Chehli’s Tomb

    0.81 MILES

    The impressive mausoleum of 17th-century Sufi mystic Sheikh Chehli, who provided spiritual guidance for the Mughal prince Dara Shikoh, lies in a quaint…

