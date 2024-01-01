The circular-shaped Kurukshetra Panorama & Science Centre, next door to the Sri Krishna Museum, contains a gory diorama of the Mahabharata battle, where vultures pick at severed heads below a fiery, air-brushed sky. The less disturbing ground floor has interactive science exhibits for kids.
