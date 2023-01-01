Mother Teresa's Motherhouse

A regular flow of mostly Christian pilgrims visits the Missionaries of Charity’s 'Motherhouse' to pay homage at Mother (and now Saint) Teresa’s large, sober tomb. A small adjacent museum room displays Teresa’s worn sandals and battered enamel dinner bowl. Located upstairs is the room where she worked and slept from 1953 to 1997, preserved in all its simplicity. From Sudder St, walk for about 15 minutes along Alimuddin St, then two minutes south. It's in the second alley to the right.