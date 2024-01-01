Kanakakunnu Palace

Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum)

Built for the royal family of Travancore, this early-20th-century palace is now mostly a venue for cultural events and performances.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of History & Heritage

    Museum of History & Heritage

    0.35 MILES

    Occupying a handsome 120-year-old heritage building within the Kerala Tourism complex, this intelligently presented museum traces Kerala's history and…

  • Napier Museum

    Napier Museum

    0.24 MILES

    Housed in an 1880 wooden building designed by Robert Chisholm (a British architect whose Fair Isle–style version of the Keralite vernacular shows his…

  • Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary

    Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary

    13.21 MILES

    Rising to 1868m at Agasthya Peak and surrounding an idyllic lake created by the 1964 Neyyar Dam, 30km east of Trivandrum, this 128-sq-km sanctuary has a…

  • Anjengo Fort

    Anjengo Fort

    16.87 MILES

    Fringed by colourful fishers' houses, 12km southeast of Varkala, this laterite-and-concrete fort was built by the British East India Company in 1695…

  • Janardhana Temple

    Janardhana Temple

    22.79 MILES

    Varkala is a temple town and the Janardhana Temple, dedicated to Vishnu, is the main event – with its roots dating back to the 13th century, this…

  • Puthe Maliga Palace Museum

    Puthe Maliga Palace Museum

    2.1 MILES

    Overlooking the Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple tank, the opulent 18th-century palace of the Travancore maharajas is a classically Keralan world of…

  • Kappil Beach

    Kappil Beach

    26.21 MILES

    About 8km north of Varkala, this long, beautiful and (so far) undeveloped stretch of golden sand is also the beginning of a mini network of backwaters. A…

  • Ponnumthuruthu (Golden) Island

    Ponnumthuruthu (Golden) Island

    19.42 MILES

    Around 10km south of Varkala, this acacia-filled island in the middle of a backwater lake conceals a Shiva-Parvati Hindu temple also known as the Golden…

Nearby Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) attractions

1. Natural History Museum

0.14 MILES

In Trivandrum's Zoological Gardens complex (but not inside the zoo itself), the Natural History Museum contains hundreds of stuffed animals and birds and…

2. Zoological Gardens

0.18 MILES

Yann Martel famously based the animals in his novel Life of Pi on those he observed in Trivandrum’s Zoological Gardens. Shaded paths meander through…

3. Shri Chitra Art Gallery

0.19 MILES

Within the grounds of Trivandrum's zoo, this gallery displays paintings by the Rajput, Mughal and Tanjore schools, and portraits by renowned Keralite…

5. Napier Museum

0.24 MILES

Housed in an 1880 wooden building designed by Robert Chisholm (a British architect whose Fair Isle–style version of the Keralite vernacular shows his…

6. Museum of History & Heritage

0.35 MILES

Occupying a handsome 120-year-old heritage building within the Kerala Tourism complex, this intelligently presented museum traces Kerala's history and…

7. Mateer Memorial Church

0.42 MILES

A graceful landmark church, 450m west of Trivandrum's Zoological Gardens, dating from 1906.

8. State Central Library

0.53 MILES

A red-brick neo-Gothic construction, built in 1900 to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria.