Welcome to Kovalam
About 2km further north, Samudra Beach has several upmarket resorts, restaurants and a peaceful but steep beach.
Day 1 : Arrival At Trivandrum - Kovalam On the day of arrival at Trivandrum airport, our representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Kovalam. Upon arrival at Kovalam check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Kovalam After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day tour at Kovalam visit Vizhinjam Marine Aquerium, Halcyon Castle, Analothbhave Mathe Church, Fishing Harbour, Vizhinjam Village, Samudra Beach, Rock Cut Cave, Chowara & Poovar. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Kovalam - Kollam After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Kollam. Upon arrival at Kollam check in your hotel for night stay. Later enjoy the beauty of Kollam backwaters at Ashtamudi Lake, visit a typical coir village, Houseboat manufacturing center, Cashew Factory and temple without deity. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Kollam - Alleppey After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for backwater to enjoy the houseboat journey for day and night. Upon arrival at Alleppey check in your houseboat for night stay. Later proceed for backwaters & lagoons on Alappuzha, later lunch at houseboat. Enjoy the evening with dinner at houseboat and rest of the day and night at houseboat. Overnight at Houseboat. Day 5 : Alleppey - Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Periyar. Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's which covers 777 Sq. Km (300 Sq. miles) for a Tiger Reserve. Upon arrival at Periyar check in your hotel. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : At Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day sightseeing tour of Periyar visit Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking are a unique program available in Periyar, elephant safari at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kumily, Mangala and Devi Temple. Overnight at Hotel. Day 7 : Periyar - Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin. Upon arrival at Cochin check in your hotel for night stay. After relax at hotel, later proceed for half day guided tour at Cochin, visit Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, Hill Palace, St.Francis Church, Dutch Palace, Pareekshith Thampuran Museum, Pallipuram Fort, Santa Cruz Basilica, Bolgatty Island, Indo Portuguese Museum.. Overnight at Hotel. Day 8 : Departure from Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin airport to board the flight to your home.
Day 1 : Arrival At Cochin On the day of arrival at Cochin airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. After relax at hotel, later proceed for half day guided tour at Cochin visit Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, Hill Palace, St.Francis Church, Dutch Palace, Pareekshith Thampuran Museum, Pallipuram Fort, Santa Cruz Basilica, Bolgatty Island, Indo Portuguese Museum. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Cochin - Alleppey (53 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for backwater to enjoy the houseboat journey for day and night. Upon arrival at Alleppey check in your houseboat for night stay. Later proceed for backwaters & lagoons on Alappuzha, later lunch at houseboat. Enjoy the evening with dinner at houseboat and rest of the day and night at houseboat. Overnight at Houseboat. Day 3 : Alleppey - Kovalam (159 Kms / 4:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at houseboat, later check out from houseboat and drive to Kovalam via en-route visit the famous Temple of Sri Padmanabhaswamy Swami, Horse Palace, Sree Chitra Art Gallery and Padmatheertha Kulam (Temple Pond) at Trivandrum. Upon arrival at Kovalam check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Kovalam - Kanyakumari - Kovalam (90 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Kanyakumari via en-route visit Padmanabhapuram palace. Upon arrival at Kanyakumari visit Swami Vivekanand Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari mandir (One of the Fifty Two Shakti Peethas), Tri smudra milan, Gandhi mandapam also Suchindram temple. Later evening drive back to to Kovalam. Upon arrival at Kovalam day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : At Kovalam Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day tour at Kovalam visit Vizhinjam Marine Aquerium, Halcyon Castle, Analothbhave Mathe Church, Fishing Harbour, Vizhinjam Village, Samudra Beach, Rock Cut Cave, Chowara & Poovar. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Kovalam - Trivandrum ( 18 Kms / 30 Mins) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Trivandrum airport to board the flight to your home.
Day 1 : Arrival At Trivendrum - Kanyakumari (98 Kms / 3 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Trivendrum airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Kanyakumarim, via en-route visit Padmanabhapuram palace. Upon arrival at Kanyakumari check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Kanyakumari - Kovalam (90 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later visit Swami Vivekanand Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari mandir (One of the Fifty Two Shakti Peethas), Tri smudra milan, Gandhi mandapam also Suchindram temple. Later afternoon check out from hotel and drive to Kovalam. Upon arrival at Kovalam check in your hotel for night stay. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Kovalam - Trivendrum - Kovalam (18 Kms / 30 Mins) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion trip to Trivendrum, visit the famous Temple of Sri Padmanabhaswamy Swami, Horse Palace, Sree Chitra Art Gallery and Padmatheertha Kulam (Temple Pond) at Trivandrum. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Kovalam - Trivandrum (18 Kms / 30 Mins) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Trivandrum airport to board the flight to your home.
Day 1: Arrive Chennai - Mamallapuram Welcomed by our representative at Chennai airport followed by a transfer to MamallapuramOvernight in MamallapuramDay 2: MamallapuramToday you can go for a sightseeing of the famous World Heritage Monuments of MamallapuramDay 3: Mamallapuam - TirupatiCheckout from your hotel and drive to Tirupati; walk around the outerside of the temple as non Hindus are not allowed inside(Overnight in Tirupati)Day 4: Tirupati - PondicherryDrive to Pondicherry and Enroute visit Auroville. Enjoy the sightseeing tour of Pondicherry, visit the Shri Aurobindo Ashram, the Ganesha Temple, the Church of our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, and the Gandhi Statue on the boulevard. (Overnight in Pondicherry)Day 5: Pondicherry - KumbakonamDrive to Kumbakonam. Enroute visit temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. (Overnight in Kumbakonam)Day 6: Kumbakonam - KaraikudiCheckout from your hotel and drive to Karaikudi (Overnight in Karaikudi)Day 7: Karaikudi - MaduraiAfter breakfast drive to Madurai. In the evening, visit the Meenakshi Temple.(Overnight in Madurai)Day 8: Madurai Enjoy Madurai sightseeing by local Bicycle Rickshaw (Overnight in Madurai)Day 9: Madurai - KanyakumariDrive to Kanyakumari or Cape Comorin (Overnight in Kanyakumari)Day 10: Kanyakumari Enjoy the Sunrise and Sunset later visit Padmanabhapuram Palace(Overnight in Kanyakumari)Day 11: Kanyakumari - KovalamDrive to KovalamDay 12: Kovalam Day at leisure on the beach (Overnight in Kovalam)Day 13: Kovalam Day at leisure on the beach (Overnight in Kovalam)Day 14: Kovalam - TrivandrumDeparture transfer to Trivandrum airport
Trivandrum is the only non-metro city in India which has an international airport. Upon arrival in Trivandrum Airport, you will be greeted by your English-speaking chauffeur who will transfer to your hotel in Kovalam. You can select an Indigo or Innova depending on the number of passengers traveling. Enjoy your ride in the comfort of a private air-conditioned vehicle in good standard. The airport is only 6 km from Trivandrum railway station and 6 km from Trivandrum bus station so you can also book this transfer if you are arriving by rail or bus.