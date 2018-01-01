Welcome to Kannur
Under the Kolathiri rajas, Kannur (formerly Cannanore) was a major port bristling with international trade – explorer Marco Polo christened it a ‘great emporium of spice trade’. Since then, the usual colonial suspects, including the Portuguese, Dutch and British, have had a go at exerting their influence on the region, leaving behind the odd fort. Today it is an unexciting, though agreeable, town known mostly for its weaving industry and cashew trade.
This is a predominantly Muslim area, so local sensibilities should be kept in mind: wear a sarong over your bikini on the beach.
Pick up from your hotel, bus or railway station in Kannur and transfer to the accommodation for check-in. Depending on your schedule and preference, you will be taken to the recommended Theyyam festival location. Different types of Theyyams are performed in one temple at different intervals on the same day. Usually night Theyyams takes place between 6pm-12pm and 3am-6am and the best time for day Theyyams is in the morning between 6am-5pm. There will one guide/driver accompanying you through the tour. Discuss with your guide to make the best out of this unique Theyyam experience! Theyyam – the form of worshiping gods, goddesses and legendary heroes is based on a rather simple concept; after suitable propitiatory rituals, the god or goddess belonging to a temple becomes temporally manifest in the body of an empowered man (the performer), thereby elevating him to a divine status. Theyyam ceremonies usually take place either within the precincts of a small shrine, usually called Kavu, Kazhakam, Muchilottu, Mundiya, Sthanam, or in the yard of an ancestral house. At times it could be performed in an open space with a temporary shrine called pathi.When the tour ends, you will be dropped off at your hotel, bus or railway station for your onward journey.
Your tour starts with pickup in Kannur for the journey to village temples (kavu) or ancestral HIndu homes where Theyyam is performed. Theyyam takes place as a part of annual temple festivals, and you can expect three to five different types of Theyyam at one temple. Witness the preparation of Theyyam costumes (photos are allowed), and then see the performances themselves, the important ritual part of event. You'll be able to rest at the temple or house before continuing to experience the other Theyyams performed in the same place and interacting with performers and villagers. If you select the afternoon departure time when booking, you might have an opportunity to see a fire Theyyam, only performed at night (depending on availability).Then return to Kannur to end your tour.
At 8am, you will be picked from the Kannur bus or railway station or your hotel to start your village tour, which ends at Madayipara, a flat hillock, known for its beauty and biodiversity. After, proceed to visit Ezhimala hills where you will see the highest statue of Lord Hanuman (Monkey God). Then, you will be transported to Kavvayi Island, a beach on one side and backwater river on the other. You will have the opportunity to stop for lunch (at you own expense) and then experience village sightseeing through paddy fields and greenery. After, head to Parassinikadavu to visit a famous pilgrim centre in Kannur or the Parassinikadavu Snake Park. Return to your hotel or the Kannur bus station in the evening. If your visit is during the November to May time frame, this tour may also include viewing of a Theyyam performance.
Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.
India is the perfect destination if you’re looking to do some long-term travelling that will stay in your memory (and heart!) for years. This 33-day trip allows you to travel like a native by taking the train from northeast to southwest, spotting innumerable beautiful sights along the way. From experiencing remote villages of Darjeeling and touring the Taj Mahal to absorbing the colours of Rajasthan and visiting the ruins of Karnataka, this train trip hits some of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings.
There’s never been a lack of monuments and highlights to see in India, and this 21-day Rail trip hits them all, from the Taj Mahal to the Rajasthani streets of Jaipur and Udaipur and everything in between. Take the train down to Mumbai and Goa, and have the chance to explore the breathtaking ruins of Hampi in the Karnataka region. Add in memorable moments in Mysore and Kochi, and you’d be hard-pressed to feel like you’ve missed out on anything India has to offer.