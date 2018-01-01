Overnight Private Guided Tour of Theyyam from Kannur

Pick up from your hotel, bus or railway station in Kannur and transfer to the accommodation for check-in. Depending on your schedule and preference, you will be taken to the recommended Theyyam festival location. Different types of Theyyams are performed in one temple at different intervals on the same day. Usually night Theyyams takes place between 6pm-12pm and 3am-6am and the best time for day Theyyams is in the morning between 6am-5pm. There will one guide/driver accompanying you through the tour. Discuss with your guide to make the best out of this unique Theyyam experience! Theyyam – the form of worshiping gods, goddesses and legendary heroes is based on a rather simple concept; after suitable propitiatory rituals, the god or goddess belonging to a temple becomes temporally manifest in the body of an empowered man (the performer), thereby elevating him to a divine status. Theyyam ceremonies usually take place either within the precincts of a small shrine, usually called Kavu, Kazhakam, Muchilottu, Mundiya, Sthanam, or in the yard of an ancestral house. At times it could be performed in an open space with a temporary shrine called pathi.When the tour ends, you will be dropped off at your hotel, bus or railway station for your onward journey.