Private tour: 2-Night Hampi and Hospet Tour from Bangalore

Day 1: Bangalore – Hospet / Hampi (330 kms – 7/8 hrs approx) Pickup from your hotel in Bangalore city or Bengaluru International Airport and then drive to Hospet. Upon arrival in Hospet check in at the hotel. In the evening, visit the Tungabhadra Dam. The area around the dam is a popular picnic spot. Overnight at hotel.Day 2: Hospet and Hampi After breakfast at hotel spend a whole day exploring Hospet and Hampi. First visit Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, nestled within the ruins of medieval city of Vijayanagar in the state of Karnataka on the banks of the Tungabhadra river. Vijayanagara, meaning the City of Victory, is set in a surreal boulder-strewn landscape. Although the city was invaded by marauding Mughul invaders in the 16th century, much of it still remains today. Later visit the Vittala Temple with a huge stone chariot in its complex. Many pf the halls here are noted for their extraordinary pillars with intricate carvings. There are also a set of pillars, known as 'musical pillars', which resonate when tapped. The path that connects the ancient Hampi Bazaar to the Vittala temple leads to Riverside Ruins. Scattered along the path you can see numerous shrines, carved artifacts, ruins of ancient structures. Also visit the Virupaksha Temple that is believed to be one of the oldest active temples from 7th century in India. The temple complex consists of the god's sanctum, pillared halls and a series of giant entrance towers. Then visit a fortified Royal Enclosure known for a platform from where the king used to watch the annual parade of imperial majesty and military might. The area is strewn with numerous palace bases, underground temples and aquatic structures. Head to the hills and visit the Hemakuta Hill Temples located on a rocky hilltop with undulations. The highlights are the sets of triple chambered temples with its pyramid like granite roofs. Also see Kadalekalu Ganesha - a giant statue of the elephant headed Hindu god Ganesha. This 14 feet tall sculpture is carved in situ on the slopes of the Hemakuta Hill. Marvel at the Sasivekalu Ganesha, which is a giant statue of Ganesha. Also see a temple dedicated to lord Krishna. The complex consists of the main shrine, shrines of goddesses, the chariot / market street and the temple tank. Next visit amongst the most famous icons of Hampi - Lakshmi Narasimha, which is a giant monolithic statue of the man-lion god. Wrap up the tour by seeing the Queen's bath, which essentially is a large veranda with protruding balconies all around, facing a central pool - looks like an indoor aquatic complex. Overnight stay at the hotel.Day 3: Hospet/Hampi – Bangalore (330 kms – 7/8 hrs approx)After breakfast at hotel, you will be transferred to your hotel in Bangalore city or Bengaluru International Airport.