Welcome to Hampi
The main travellers’ ghetto has traditionally been Hampi Bazaar, a village crammed with budget lodges, shops and restaurants, and towered over by the majestic Virupaksha Temple. Tranquil Virupapur Gaddi across the river has become a new popular hang-out. However, recent demolitions in both areas have seen businesses closed, with the future of Hampi bitterly contested between locals and authorities.
Top experiences in Hampi
Hampi activities
Maharajas' Express -The Southern Jewels ( 8 days and 7 Nights )
The Southern Jewels- departure from 16th Sep till 23rd Sep (07 Nights / 08 Days )Route:Trivandrum – Chettinad – Mahabalipuram – Mysore – Hampi – Goa – Ratnagiri - Mumbai Day 01/ Saturday : Welcome Onboard as we proceed to Chettinad - After a traditional welcome board the Maharajas'Express. Dinner shall be served onboard. Day 02/ Sunday : Chettinad/Karaikudi - Arrive into Chettinad. After onboard breakfast, visit famous Chettinad Mansions and Athnagudi Tile Factory followed by an activity filled day at a private venue . Lunch and Dinner onboard Day 03/ Monday : Mahabalipuram - After Breakfast proceed to visit the historical city of mahabalipuram. Visit the UNESCO world heritage site - Shore temple. Lunch at an exclusive venue. Return to the Train.Dinner onboard.Day 04/ Tuesday : Mysore - After onboard breakfast , visit the Maysore Palace. Proceed for lunch at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. After lunach, proceed to visit to Shreerangapatnam. Dinner onboard.Day 05/ Wednesday : Hampi - After an early breakfast, proceed to visit UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Hampi. Enjoy the surroundings as you travel around on Tuk Tuks. Return to the train for lunch. After lunch, proceed to visit the ancient Anegudi Village. Dinner onboard.Day 06/ Thursday : Hampi-Goa - Enjoy a relaxed day onboard as the train proceeds to Goa. Breakfast and Lunch onboard. Deboard in the evening to visit the Goa Chitra MUseum, one of the finest ethnographic museum in the country followed by exclusive Goan Carnival EveningDay 07/ Friday : Goa - After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit the Churches of the North and a Walking Tour of the Old Panjim houses followed by Lunch at an Exclusive venue. Enjoy an 'Indian Evening' onboard raising a toast to this memorable experience as the Maharajas'Express proceeds to Mumbai.Day 08/ Saturday : Disembark in Mumbai - Early this morning, after breakfast, disembark at around 0900 hours st Mumbai, the financial capital of the India. Bid farewell to the Maharajas'Express as the journey comes to an end with transfer to hotel / airport in Mumbai.Tour Ends
Maharajas Express - Southern Sojourn ( 8 days and 7 Nights )
The Southern Sojourn- departure from 09th Sep till 16th Sep (07 Nights / 08 Days ) Route: Mumbai – Goa – Hampi – Mysore – Cochin- Kumarakom - Trivandrum.Day 01/ Saturday : Welcome Onboard as we proceed to Goa- After a traditional welcome board the Maharajas'Express. Dinner shall be served onboard.Day 02/ Sunday : Arrive into Goa After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit the Churches of the North and a Walking Tour of the Old Panjim houses .Return to the train for onboard Lunch. De boarad in the evening to visit the Goa Chitra Museum, one of the finest ethnographic museum in the country followed by exclusive Goan Carnival Evening.Day 03/ Monday : Goa - Hampi - Enjoy a relaxed day onboard as the train proceeds to Hampi . Arrive at Hospet railway station and proceed to proceed to visit the ancient Anegudi Village. Dinner onboard.Day 04/ Tuesday : Hampi - After an early breakfast, proceed to visit UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Hampi. Enjoy the surroundings as you travel around on Tuk Tuks. Return to the train for lunch as the Maharaja express proceed to Mysore. Dinner shall be served on board.Day 05/ Wednesday : Mysore - After onboard breakfast , visit the Maysore Palace. Proceed for lunch at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. After lunach, proceed to visit to Shreerangapatnam. Dinner onboard.Day 06/ Thursday : Cochin - Arrive into Kerala - God's Own Country. Breakfast and lunch onboard. Disembark to visit a village complex practicing various traditional arts. Take a short Tuk Tuk ride to reach the Model Eco Tourism village. Later proceed for traditional dinner at an exclusive venune.Day 07/ Friday : Kumarakam - After onboard breakfast, proceed for Canoe Cruise on the famous backwaters of Kumarakam. Proceed for lunch at an exclusive venue where you will witness an exciting Snake Boat Race. Return to the comforts of Maharajas'Express. Enjoy an 'Indian Evening' onboard raising a toast to this memorable Experience as the Maharajas'Express proceed to Trivandrum.Day 08/ Saturday : Disembark in Trivandrum - This Morning,after breakfast, you will disembark at around 0900 hours at trivandrum, the capital city of Kerala. Bid farewell to the Maharajas'Express as the journey comes to an end . Pickup from train station and drop at Airport / Hotel at Trivandrum.Tour End.
Private tour: 2-Night Hampi and Hospet Tour from Bangalore
Day 1: Bangalore – Hospet / Hampi (330 kms – 7/8 hrs approx) Pickup from your hotel in Bangalore city or Bengaluru International Airport and then drive to Hospet. Upon arrival in Hospet check in at the hotel. In the evening, visit the Tungabhadra Dam. The area around the dam is a popular picnic spot. Overnight at hotel.Day 2: Hospet and Hampi [B] After breakfast at hotel spend a whole day exploring Hospet and Hampi. First visit Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, nestled within the ruins of medieval city of Vijayanagar in the state of Karnataka on the banks of the Tungabhadra river. Vijayanagara, meaning the City of Victory, is set in a surreal boulder-strewn landscape. Although the city was invaded by marauding Mughul invaders in the 16th century, much of it still remains today. Later visit the Vittala Temple with a huge stone chariot in its complex. Many pf the halls here are noted for their extraordinary pillars with intricate carvings. There are also a set of pillars, known as ‘musical pillars’, which resonate when tapped. The path that connects the ancient Hampi Bazaar to the Vittala temple leads to Riverside Ruins. Scattered along the path you can see numerous shrines, carved artifacts, ruins of ancient structures. Also visit the Virupaksha Temple that is believed to be one of the oldest active temples from 7th century in India. The temple complex consists of the god’s sanctum, pillared halls and a series of giant entrance towers. Then visit a fortified Royal Enclosure known for a platform from where the king used to watch the annual parade of imperial majesty and military might. The area is strewn with numerous palace bases, underground temples and aquatic structures. Head to the hills and visit the Hemakuta Hill Temples located on a rocky hilltop with undulations. The highlights are the sets of triple chambered temples with its pyramid like granite roofs. Also see Kadalekalu Ganesha - a giant statue of the elephant headed Hindu god Ganesha. This 14 feet tall sculpture is carved in situ on the slopes of the Hemakuta Hill. Marvel at the Sasivekalu Ganesha, which is a giant statue of Ganesha. Also see a temple dedicated to lord Krishna. The complex consists of the main shrine, shrines of goddesses, the chariot / market street and the temple tank. Next visit amongst the most famous icons of Hampi - Lakshmi Narasimha, which is a giant monolithic statue of the man-lion god. Wrap up the tour by seeing the Queen’s bath, which essentially is a large veranda with protruding balconies all around, facing a central pool - looks like an indoor aquatic complex. Overnight stay at the hotel.Day 3: Hospet/Hampi – Bangalore (330 kms – 7/8 hrs approx)After breakfast at hotel, you will be transferred to your hotel in Bangalore city or Bengaluru International Airport.
Private Tour Hampi Sightseeing Tour Ex Hospet
Meet your guide at hotel lobby in Hospet at 09:00 am Morning Time VISIT TEMPLES Virupaksha Temple /Kodanda Rama temple, Achutaraya temple, Yantroddaraka, chakra thirta, Purandara Mantap,underground temple, Pattabirama temple, Ganagitthi Jain Temple,Hazara Rama Temple, Ugra Narashimha, Badavi Linga, Krishna Temple, Mustered Ganesh and Pea Nut Ganesh Later 1:30 - 2:00 Have Lunch at Hampi At your own cost later visit Hampi Bazaar, old bridge, King Balance, Vittal Temple, Stone chariot, Musical Pillars, Vittal bazaar, Lotus Mahal, Watch tower, Elephant Stable, Queens Bath , Mahanavami Dibba, Aqueduct, Pushkarni, Secret Chamber, King Audience Hall, public bathAt the end of your journey at 5.30 pm , sit back and relax on the drive back to your Hotel in Hospet
Full day tour of Hampi & Vijayanagar Empire UNESCO sites
World Heritage tour starts at 09AM from your place of stay in Hampi region with guide and local Tuk Tuk and ends at 06pm. Veg lunch, coracle ride and entrances are included. Please wear dignified costumes with flip on shoes and hat. You will walk amongst unearthly landscapes, giant boulders, undulating terrain, their rusty hues offset by jade-green palm groves, banana plantations and paddy fields. Hampi was once the seat of the mighty Vijayanagar empire; the world's second-largest medieval-era city after Beijing by 1500 CE and probably India's richest at that time, attracting traders from Persia and Portugal witnessing resurgence of Hindu religion, art, architecture in an unprecedented scale with contemporary chroniclers from Arabia, Italy, Portugal and Russia visited the empire, have left graphic and glowing accounts of the city. "sacred centre", "urban core" or the "royal centre"; and metropolitan Vijayanagara. Pampapati (now in worship) with magnificent entrance tower. The Vitthala temple. The monolithic statues of Lakshmi, Narasimha and Ganesa are noted for their massiveness and grace. The Krishna temple, Pattabhirama temple, Hazara Ramachandra and Chandrasekhara temple as also the Jaina temples. widespread bazaars flanked on either side by storeyed mandapas. The secular edifices: Zenana enclosure with a massive stone basement of the Queen's palace and an ornate pavilion called 'Lotus-Mahal are only remnants of a luxurious Antahpura. The corner towers of arresting elevation, the Dhananayaka's enclosure (treasury), the Mahanavami Dibba carrying beautifully sculptured panels, a variety of ponds and tanks, mandapas, the elephant's stables and the row of pillared mandapas are some of the important architectural remains of this city. Recent excavations at the site have brought to light a large number of palatial complexes and basements of several platforms. Interesting finds include a large number of stone images, both in round and relief, beautiful terracotta objects and stucco figures that once embellished the palaces. In addition many gold and copper coins, household utensils, a square stepped-tank (sarovara) at the south-west of Mahanavami Dibba, and a large number of ceramics including the important variety of porcelain and inscribed Buddhist sculptures of 2nd -3rd century AD have also been unearthed. You can also visit the state archaeological museum at Kamlapur.
Indian Odyssey by Rail
Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.