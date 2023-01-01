Padmasambhava Caves

Padmasambhava reputedly meditated in a location high on the ridge above Rewalsar. The supposed sites are almost 10km by road (bus ₹30, taxi one way/return ₹500/700) but just 1.5km on foot, albeit a steep 1¼ hour walk using short cuts starting up the steps behind the big Padmasambhava statue. The area is decked with prayer flags and a Buddhist nunnery's cottage-like hermit rooms, some fronting cave entrances.

Buses bound for the hilltop Naina Devi Temple pass by the site, currently departing Rewalsar bus stand at 9am, 10.15am, noon and 1.15pm. For the caves, get off 1km before the terminus or visit the temple then walk back down using short-cut steps and paths.