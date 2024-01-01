Conspicuous by the giant trident rising on the west side of the lake, this group of smallish Hindu temples are dedicated to Krishna and Lakshmi (white, in the street), Shiva (blue, on the left as you walk clockwise) and the sage Rishi Lomas (white, on the right), who was forced to do penance here as a dedication to Shiva.
Hindu Temple Group
Himachal Pradesh
